Advaxis Announces Initiation of Phase 1 Clinical Trial of ADXS-504 for the Treatment of Early Prostate Cancer

Study in biochemically recurrent prostate cancer expands off-the-shelf ADXS-HOT program to second indication

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advaxis, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADXS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of immunotherapy products, today announced the initiation of its Phase 1 clinical study evaluating ADXS-504 in patients with biochemically recurrent prostate cancer. The study, being conducted at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, is the first clinical evaluation of ADXS-504, Advaxis’ off-the-shelf neoantigen immunotherapy drug candidate for early prostate cancer. Mark Stein, M.D., associate professor of medicine in the Division of Hematology/Oncology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, is the study’s principal investigator.



“Evaluating ADXS-504 in patients with biochemically recurrent prostate cancer is the first step in testing whether Lm-based immunotherapies may have a role in the adjuvant setting in cancer patients who have undergone radical therapy and who have no detectable primary tumor or metastatic disease at enrollment,” said Dr. Andres Gutierrez, Chief Medical Officer of Advaxis. “This Phase 1 study will evaluate the safety, tolerability, immunogenicity and clinical activity of ADXS-504 in men who have undergone radical prostatectomy or radiotherapy and whose prostate specific antigen (PSA) levels in the blood are rising, which we believe are ideal patients to evaluate with this approach. Moreover, we believe our multi-neoantigen vector has the potential to drive T cell responses against both hormone-sensitive and hormone-resistant cancer cells, which could result in disease control and may delay the start of androgen blockade therapy and its associated long-term complications. This study will also examine our lowest dose of an Lm-based immunotherapy to date, which could enhance the risk/benefit ratio that we have previously observed in our ADXS-HOT program.”

Kenneth A. Berlin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Advaxis stated, “We are pleased to be launching the first clinical evaluation of ADXS-504, expanding the reach of our off-the-shelf neoantigen immunotherapy program to a second potential indication. Our strong foundation of clinical data generated across both prostate cancer and non-small cell lung cancer suggest Lm-based immunotherapy may bring meaningful clinical benefit to patients and we look forward to continued momentum across the ADXS-HOT program.”