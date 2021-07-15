checkAd

Early Results of BetterLife Preclinical Study Showing AP-003 (rhIFNa2b) has Similar Potent Efficacy Against Different Variants of COVID-19

15.07.2021   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB: BETRF / FRA: NPAU), an emerging biotechnology company primarily focused on developing compounds to treat neurological conditions, is pleased to announce early positive in vitro results of its SARS-CoV-2 (“COVID-19”) anti-viral, recombinant human interferon alpha-2b (“rhIFN⍺2b” or “AP-003”), from the Dr. Stephen Barr Laboratory and state-of-the-art ImPaKT Facility at Western University (“UWO”). AP-003’s first proposed target indication is for people at higher risk to develop severe COVID-19 disease.

Early data show potent and similar anti-viral activity against the COVID-19 Wuhan reference strain (EC50=0.51), Alpha (B.1.1.7, UK, EC50=1.26) and Beta (B.1.351, South Africa, EC50=0.25) variants. Further studies are ongoing to validate these early results and to test AP-003 activity against Gamma (Brazil), Delta (India) and Lambda (Peru) variants.

The rhIFN⍺2b, a Type I interferon, is a naturally occurring protein integral to the body’s first line of anti-viral defenses. There is evidence that coronaviruses, such as COVID-19, have mechanisms which suppress IFN⍺2b production, allowing the virus to evade the innate immune system and replicate unabated. Multiple clinical analyses show a significant link between deficiency in Type 1 interferon and development of severe COVID-19 disease. There is also accumulating evidence from preclinical studies that coronavirus replication is blocked by the addition of exogenous IFN⍺2b, thereby allowing cells to restore their normal anti-viral activity. An exploratory study in Wuhan, China, in COVID-19 patients, showed that patients treated with inhaled rhIFN⍺2b had a more rapid rate of viral clearance than patients in the comparator arm who did not receive inhaled rhIFN⍺2b.

Ahmad Doroudian, CEO of BetterLife, said, “COVID-19 is very much still a threat to the global population and its variants are a key challenge when developing therapeutics to protect against it. The broad mechanism of action of interferon is such that our scientists hypothesized it could be equally effective against different variants. We are very pleased to see that early preclinical data confirms this as this takes us one step closer to the potential result of reducing overall hospitalization rate, long-term tissue damage and death by reducing the overall severity of the disease.”

