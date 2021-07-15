ADT Announces $1.0 Billion Notes Offering

checkAd

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT), the most trusted brand in smart home and business security, announced that its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, The ADT Security Corporation (“ADTSC”), is proposing to issue and sell $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of first-priority senior secured notes due 2029 (the “Notes”) in an offering that will be exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) (the “Offering”).

Upon the satisfactory consummation of the Offering, ADTSC intends to deliver a Notice of Redemption to holders of its 3.500% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”), which will provide for the redemption in full by ADTSC of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of the outstanding 2022 Notes (the “Redemption”).

ADTSC expects to use the proceeds from the Offering, along with cash on hand, to (i) complete the Redemption and (ii) pay related fees and expenses in connection with the transactions.

The Notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and outside the United States, only to non-U.S. investors pursuant to Regulation S. The Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from registration requirements or a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act or any state securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

Nothing in this press release should be construed as a notice to redeem any 2022 Notes. Any such notice will be made separately pursuant to and in accordance with the terms of the indenture governing the 2022 Notes.

About ADT Inc. 
ADT is the most trusted brand in smart home and small business security. Through innovative products, partnerships and the largest network of smart home security professionals in the United States, we connect and protect what matters most to our customers at home, work and on the go. For more information, visit www.adt.com.

