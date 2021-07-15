National MI Certified as a Great Place to Work for Sixth Consecutive Year

Great Place to Work is a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. It partners with FORTUNE to produce the annual FORTUNE "100 Best Companies to Work For” list, as well as lists in several other categories. Only a small percentage of firms that take the company-wide trust index survey receive certification.

EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI) , a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), announced today that it has been recognized as a Great Place to Work for the sixth year in a row.

“We’re delighted to once again be certified as a Great Place to Work,” said Claudia Merkle, CEO of National MI. “Our employees are our most valuable resource and we strive to foster an inclusive, collaborative culture where our people can perform at their best.”

In the survey, National MI’s employees gave the company particularly high marks in the following areas, among others:

Customers rate the service the company delivers as “excellent”

Employees are made to feel welcome when they join the company

The company’s facilities contribute to a good working environment

Employees are given the equipment and resources they need to do their jobs

Employees are given a good deal of responsibility



“We truly appreciate the feedback from our employees, which helps us make our company a great workplace, year after year,” said Mary Lee Sharp, National MI’s Chief Human Resources Officer. "We use the survey results to make enhancements to National MI's programs and policies, helping us attract and retain a talented and diverse group of employees.”

The Great Place to Work recognition is primarily based on feedback from National MI’s employees. A summary of these ratings can be found on Great Place to Work's website.

About National MI

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

