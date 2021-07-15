checkAd

Apollo Funds and Atlantic Offshore Terminals Enter Agreement Regarding the Development of Offshore Wind Energy Staging and Assembly Port for Greater New York Region

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo” or the “Firm”) today announced that certain funds managed by its affiliates (the “Apollo Funds”) have entered into an agreement with Arthur Kill Terminal LLC for the exclusive right to invest in the Arthur Kill Terminal project (“AKT”), a major offshore wind energy staging and assembly port under development in Staten Island, New York.

New York-based Atlantic Offshore Terminals (“AOT”) will lead the development of Arthur Kill Terminal. AKT is anticipated to begin operating in late 2025 and, if successful, will catalyze investment across the offshore wind supply chain in the region and greater US.

“We’re thrilled to have the support of Apollo on a project poised to create significant value for New York and the US offshore wind supply chain. Successful development of Arthur Kill Terminal would ensure there is sufficient staging port capacity to build New York’s target of at least 9,000 megawatts of offshore wind by 2035 as well as support the use of jackup vessels, floating foundations and other emerging offshore wind technologies on the East Coast,” said Boone Davis, President of AOT. “Apollo has significant experience investing in wind and other renewable energy infrastructure, and we believe our combined expertise will enable us to successfully and responsibly build and operate this critical clean energy infrastructure project.”

“Arthur Kill Terminal is positioned to be a foundation of the core infrastructure supporting the offshore wind industry in New York and the surrounding region,” said Brad Fierstein, Principal at Apollo. “We are excited by the opportunity to support the substantial industrial development and job creation the AKT project can bring to the city and region through an investment that leverages our track record in renewable energy infrastructure investments and demonstrates our commitment to sustainability.”

The Arthur Kill Terminal development aligns with Apollo’s expertise in renewable energy infrastructure and with the Firm’s longstanding commitment to strong environmental, social and governance principles.

About Apollo
Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. We seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid and opportunistic. Through our investment activity across our fully integrated platform, we serve the retirement income and financial return needs of our clients, and we offer innovative capital solutions to businesses. Our patient, creative, knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of March 31, 2021, Apollo had approximately $461 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

About AOT
Atlantic Offshore Terminals (“AOT”) is an infrastructure and industrial real estate development company founded in 2018 by a team of experienced energy and infrastructure project developers. AOT‘s principal business is the development of unique, strategic properties that anticipate the technical and commercial requirements for port and manufacturing facilities needed to serve the rapidly progressing US offshore wind industry.

Contacts

For Investors
Peter Mintzberg, Head of Investor Relations
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
+1 (212) 822-0528
APOInvestorRelations@apollo.com

For Media
Joanna Rose, Global Head of Corporate Communications
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
+1 (212) 822-0491
Communications@apollo.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Apollo Funds and Atlantic Offshore Terminals Enter Agreement Regarding the Development of Offshore Wind Energy Staging and Assembly Port for Greater New York Region NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo” or the “Firm”) today announced that certain funds managed by its affiliates (the “Apollo Funds”) have …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site For Community Solar Program; 25 Year Model ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
RSM Selects Workday to Help Accelerate Digital Transformation
LeasePlan and Arrival sign partnership to bring revolutionary electric vans to European cities
L Brands Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
JZZ Technologies, Inc. Signs on Digital Marketing Firm EverConvert to Reinforce the Company's ...
Fusion Fuel Announces HEVO Ammonia Morocco Project, Aims to Produce 183,000 Tons of Green Ammonia ...
Bitfarms to Present at Sequire Blockchain Event on July 15th
Teck Releases Climate Change Outlook 2021 Report
United Community Banks, Inc. and Reliant Bancorp, Inc., the Parent of Reliant Bank, Announce Merger ...
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
DIRTT Announces Appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board