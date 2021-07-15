checkAd

Harrow Health Granted Two Patents for Novel Surgical Dilation Formulation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

Data from Newly Patented Surgical Dilation Formulation to be Presented at the ASCRS 2021 Annual Meeting

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued two Patents, No. US 10,993,921, B2, dated May 4, 2021, and No. US 11,045,432 B2, dated June 29, 2021, entitled “Epinephrine-based ophthalmic compositions for intraocular administration and methods for fabricating thereof.” Harrow Health’s wholly owned subsidiary, ImprimisRx, provides surgical dilation (or mydriatic) agents for more than 250,000 cataract surgeries annually.

The Company also announced that data from a study based on the compounded mydriatic drug combination protected under these patents will be presented at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) 2021 Annual Meeting, July 23-27, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The poster presentation, entitled “Intracameral Mydriasis During Cataract Surgery and Cataract Combined with Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery,” will be led by Tigran Kostanyan, MD, ABO, and will report data from the study conducted using an intracameral injection of ImprimisRx’s patented compounded mydriatic drug combination, which contains Tropicamide, Phenylephrine HCl, Lidocaine HCl and Diclofenac Sodium. Results of the survey showed rapid, adequate and stable mydriasis throughout surgery. To view a video that will accompany the presentation, click here.

The purpose of the evaluation was to determine the effects of an intracameral mydriatic injection on pupil size, dilation time and stability of mydriasis throughout cataract surgery. Patients in the study were given ImprimisRx’s compounded intracameral injection of a mydriatic solution in lieu of dilating drops. In commenting on the study data, Dr. Kostanyan said, “IC Myd provides quick, repeatable and reliable pupil dilation during cataract and cataract combined with microincisional glaucoma surgery.”

Physicians interested in purchasing ImprimisRx’s compounded mydriatic drug combination used in this study should contact ImprimisRx’s commercial team by calling 844-446-6979 or e-mailing info@imprimisrx.com.

About ImprimisRx
ImprimisRx is one of the nation’s leading ophthalmic-focused pharmaceutical businesses, serving thousands of ophthalmologists and optometrists in all 50 states, with 40 proprietary ophthalmic formulations. For more information about ImprimisRx, including product ordering instructions, please visit imprimisrx.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Harrow Health Granted Two Patents for Novel Surgical Dilation Formulation Data from Newly Patented Surgical Dilation Formulation to be Presented at the ASCRS 2021 Annual MeetingNASHVILLE, Tenn., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company, today announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site For Community Solar Program; 25 Year Model ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
RSM Selects Workday to Help Accelerate Digital Transformation
LeasePlan and Arrival sign partnership to bring revolutionary electric vans to European cities
L Brands Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
JZZ Technologies, Inc. Signs on Digital Marketing Firm EverConvert to Reinforce the Company's ...
Fusion Fuel Announces HEVO Ammonia Morocco Project, Aims to Produce 183,000 Tons of Green Ammonia ...
Bitfarms to Present at Sequire Blockchain Event on July 15th
Teck Releases Climate Change Outlook 2021 Report
United Community Banks, Inc. and Reliant Bancorp, Inc., the Parent of Reliant Bank, Announce Merger ...
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
DIRTT Announces Appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board