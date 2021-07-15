Harrow Health Granted Two Patents for Novel Surgical Dilation Formulation

Data from Newly Patented Surgical Dilation Formulation to be Presented at the ASCRS 2021 Annual Meeting

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued two Patents, No. US 10,993,921, B2, dated May 4, 2021, and No. US 11,045,432 B2, dated June 29, 2021, entitled “Epinephrine-based ophthalmic compositions for intraocular administration and methods for fabricating thereof.” Harrow Health’s wholly owned subsidiary, ImprimisRx, provides surgical dilation (or mydriatic) agents for more than 250,000 cataract surgeries annually.



The Company also announced that data from a study based on the compounded mydriatic drug combination protected under these patents will be presented at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) 2021 Annual Meeting, July 23-27, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The poster presentation, entitled “Intracameral Mydriasis During Cataract Surgery and Cataract Combined with Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery,” will be led by Tigran Kostanyan, MD, ABO, and will report data from the study conducted using an intracameral injection of ImprimisRx’s patented compounded mydriatic drug combination, which contains Tropicamide, Phenylephrine HCl, Lidocaine HCl and Diclofenac Sodium. Results of the survey showed rapid, adequate and stable mydriasis throughout surgery. To view a video that will accompany the presentation, click here.

The purpose of the evaluation was to determine the effects of an intracameral mydriatic injection on pupil size, dilation time and stability of mydriasis throughout cataract surgery. Patients in the study were given ImprimisRx’s compounded intracameral injection of a mydriatic solution in lieu of dilating drops. In commenting on the study data, Dr. Kostanyan said, “IC Myd provides quick, repeatable and reliable pupil dilation during cataract and cataract combined with microincisional glaucoma surgery.”

Physicians interested in purchasing ImprimisRx’s compounded mydriatic drug combination used in this study should contact ImprimisRx’s commercial team by calling 844-446-6979 or e-mailing info@imprimisrx.com.

About ImprimisRx

ImprimisRx is one of the nation’s leading ophthalmic-focused pharmaceutical businesses, serving thousands of ophthalmologists and optometrists in all 50 states, with 40 proprietary ophthalmic formulations. For more information about ImprimisRx, including product ordering instructions, please visit imprimisrx.com.