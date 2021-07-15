checkAd

B2Digital Sets Up for Explosive MMA Event in Front of Capacity Crowd in Kokomo After String of Record-Setting Events

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 14:00   

TAMPA, FL, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – B2Digital, Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is excited to announce that the B2 Fighting Series is ready to rock the Kokomo Event & Conference Center in Kokomo, Indiana, this Saturday, July 17, with a huge night of pulse-pounding LIVE MMA action in front of a capacity crowd.

What: Coliseum Combat 54, Amateur and Professional LIVE MMA

Where: Kokomo Event & Conference Center, Kokomo, Indiana

When: Saturday, July 17. Doors open at 6 pm ET. PPV Broadcast starts at 7 pm ET.

In-person tickets for the event have nearly sold out, but interested fans can stream it live on Pay-Per-View here, or enjoy it live over the B2 Fighting Series apps on Amazon Fire TV or Apple TV.

“We can’t wait to get back to Kokomo, and this time, it will be in front of a packed house for the first time since the start of the pandemic,” noted Greg P. Bell, Chairman & CEO of B2Digital. “Right now, B2 is riding a string of record-setting events, which will likely continue in Indiana this weekend, especially since we won’t have to cap the gate at half size to maintain social distancing standards. The joint will be rockin’, and fans should expect to see that energy translate directly into fireworks in the cage.”

The Company set new all-time records for total revenues and profits first at B2 Fighting Series 124 (Trussville, AL, June 19), with approximately $36K coming in through Gate and PPV ticket sales, and then at B2 Fighting Series 125 (Dayton, OH, June 26), with more than $40K coming in through Gate and PPV ticket sales.

Then, in its inaugural event in a new market (Columbus, GA, July 10), the Company saw over $22K in total Gate and PPV ticket sales – a new Company record for a first-time event in a new city, which is historically a category of event that generates, on average, between $10-12K in total ticket sales. Management believes seeing a 100% premium to that historical average in Columbus is a very encouraging marker about the ongoing growth of the B2 Fighting Series brand.

Brandon ‘Hardrock’ Higdon, B2’s Matchmaker, commented on the most recent two events: “Crowds in Dayton and Columbus were treated to some tremendous MMA action. The Main event between Jeremy Pender and Terry Lemaire was on pace to be a 5-round war until Pender landed a punch that put Canada’s Lemaire to sleep. Great action from both guys. In Columbus, Georgia Kenneth Crowder, Peter New, and Perry Stargel climbed the pro ranks with key victories. We can’t wait to visit each town again.”

