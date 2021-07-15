checkAd

GoodRx Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodRx Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), America’s leading resource for healthcare savings, today announced it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results before U.S. markets open on Thursday, August 12, 2021. GoodRx management will hold a conference call and webcast that day at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and the Company’s business outlook. Prior to the call, GoodRx will issue a press release containing a link to a shareholder letter and the Company’s second quarter 2021 financial results on its investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com.

Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

Date:

 Thursday, August 12, 2021
Time:

 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Webcast:

 https://investors.goodrx.com
Dial-in number: (833) 614-1447

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com for at least 30 days.

About GoodRx

GoodRx helps Americans get the healthcare they need at a price they can afford. As America’s leading resource for healthcare savings, GoodRx connects consumers with affordable and convenient prescriptions and medical care, including telehealth, mail order prescriptions, doctor visits, and lab tests. We have helped Americans save over $30 billion since 2011 and are the #1 most downloaded medical app over the last three years.

Investor Contact
GoodRx
Whitney Notaro
wnotaro@goodrx.com

Press Contact
GoodRx
Lauren Casparis
lcasparis@goodrx.com





