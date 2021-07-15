checkAd

Motorsport Games Signs Agreement to Bring the Official INDYCAR Game to Market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

Leading racing video game company enters into long-term license with premier open wheel racing series, first game release anticipated for 2023

MIAMI, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, announced today it has entered into gaming and esports licenses. The esports license was entered into with an intent by the parties to the license to form an exclusive relationship to develop official esports INDYCAR SERIES events. The debut title is expected to launch in 2023 on Xbox and PlayStation consoles as well as PC. The partnership additionally includes an esports agreement that could kick off as early as this year. Details on competitions that will feature NTT INDYCAR SERIES athletes are expected to be announced at a later date.

“Motorsport Games and INDYCAR are thrilled to provide fans with a long overdue dedicated gaming experience,” said Dmitry Kozko, CEO of Motorsport Games. “After decades of world class racing, we cannot think of a more deserving league for a video game franchise. INDYCAR shares our commitment to bringing authentic experiences to motor racing enthusiasts. Fans can anticipate the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to meet the same level of excellence and immersive gameplay they expect from Motorsport Games.”

“Our partnership with Motorsport Games will bring the fierce competition of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to a global gaming audience hungry for quality motorsports content,” said Mark Miles, President & CEO, Penske Entertainment. “Like the talent and depth of our field, INDYCAR’s universe continues to expand and grow rapidly. Motorsport Games is an industry leader with a track record of innovation and we know our fans will have 2023 and the debut of this new NTT INDYCAR SERIES video game circled on their calendars.”

Motorsport Games’ relationship with INDYCAR will produce a brand new franchise that has been eagerly anticipated by racing and gaming fans alike. INDYCAR’s bold, audacious and unapologetic style of racing is primed for a video game franchise built entirely around its expanding brand. North America’s premier open wheel racing series features a growing roster of rising young stars and talented veterans with global name recognition. These daredevil athletes compete across a uniquely challenging and diverse set of ovals, road and street courses.

