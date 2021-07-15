checkAd

Zscaler Study Confirms IoT Devices are a Major Source of Security Compromise, Reinforces Need for Zero Trust Security

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 14:00  |  31   |   |   

Report Reveals a 700% Increase in IoT-Specific Malware and the ‘Chattiest’ IoT Devices

Key Findings

  • Technology, manufacturing, retail, and healthcare industries accounted for 98 percent of IoT malware attack victims
  • Entertainment and home automation devices, including virtual assistants, pose the most risk
  • Most IoT attacks originated in China, the United States, and India
  • The top three nations victimized by IoT attacks were Ireland, the US, and China
  • Gafgyt and Mirai malware families accounted for 97 percent of the IoT malware

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today released a new study examining the state of IoT devices left on corporate networks during a time when businesses were forced to move to a remote working environment. The new report, “IoT in the Enterprise: Empty Office Edition,” analyzed over 575 million device transactions and 300,000 IoT-specific malware attacks blocked by Zscaler over the course of two weeks in December 2020 – a 700% increase when compared to pre-pandemic findings. These attacks targeted 553 different device types, including printers, digital signage and smart TVs, all connected to and communicating with corporate IT networks while many employees were working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Zscaler ThreatLabz research team identified the most vulnerable IoT devices, most common attack origins and destinations, and the malware families responsible for the majority of malicious traffic to better help enterprises protect their valuable data.

“For more than a year, most corporate offices have stood mostly abandoned as employees continued to work remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, our service teams noted that despite a lack of employees, enterprise networks were still buzzing with IoT activity,” said Deepen Desai, CISO of Zscaler. “The volume and variety of IoT devices connected to corporate networks is vast and includes everything from musical lamps to IP cameras. Our team saw 76 percent of these devices still communicating on unencrypted plain text channels, meaning that a majority of IoT transactions pose great risk to the business.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zscaler Study Confirms IoT Devices are a Major Source of Security Compromise, Reinforces Need for Zero Trust Security Report Reveals a 700% Increase in IoT-Specific Malware and the ‘Chattiest’ IoT DevicesKey Findings Technology, manufacturing, retail, and healthcare industries accounted for 98 percent of IoT malware attack victimsEntertainment and home automation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site For Community Solar Program; 25 Year Model ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
RSM Selects Workday to Help Accelerate Digital Transformation
LeasePlan and Arrival sign partnership to bring revolutionary electric vans to European cities
L Brands Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
JZZ Technologies, Inc. Signs on Digital Marketing Firm EverConvert to Reinforce the Company's ...
Fusion Fuel Announces HEVO Ammonia Morocco Project, Aims to Produce 183,000 Tons of Green Ammonia ...
Bitfarms to Present at Sequire Blockchain Event on July 15th
Teck Releases Climate Change Outlook 2021 Report
United Community Banks, Inc. and Reliant Bancorp, Inc., the Parent of Reliant Bank, Announce Merger ...
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
DIRTT Announces Appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board