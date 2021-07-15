Zscaler Study Confirms IoT Devices are a Major Source of Security Compromise, Reinforces Need for Zero Trust Security

Report Reveals a 700% Increase in IoT-Specific Malware and the ‘Chattiest’ IoT Devices

Key Findings



Technology, manufacturing, retail, and healthcare industries accounted for 98 percent of IoT malware attack victims

Entertainment and home automation devices, including virtual assistants, pose the most risk

Most IoT attacks originated in China, the United States, and India

The top three nations victimized by IoT attacks were Ireland, the US, and China

Gafgyt and Mirai malware families accounted for 97 percent of the IoT malware



SAN JOSE, Calif., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today released a new study examining the state of IoT devices left on corporate networks during a time when businesses were forced to move to a remote working environment. The new report, “IoT in the Enterprise: Empty Office Edition,” analyzed over 575 million device transactions and 300,000 IoT-specific malware attacks blocked by Zscaler over the course of two weeks in December 2020 – a 700% increase when compared to pre-pandemic findings. These attacks targeted 553 different device types, including printers, digital signage and smart TVs, all connected to and communicating with corporate IT networks while many employees were working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Zscaler ThreatLabz research team identified the most vulnerable IoT devices, most common attack origins and destinations, and the malware families responsible for the majority of malicious traffic to better help enterprises protect their valuable data.

“For more than a year, most corporate offices have stood mostly abandoned as employees continued to work remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, our service teams noted that despite a lack of employees, enterprise networks were still buzzing with IoT activity,” said Deepen Desai, CISO of Zscaler. “The volume and variety of IoT devices connected to corporate networks is vast and includes everything from musical lamps to IP cameras. Our team saw 76 percent of these devices still communicating on unencrypted plain text channels, meaning that a majority of IoT transactions pose great risk to the business.”