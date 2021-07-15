checkAd

Alphavan and Cerence Team up to Bring Cerence Tour Guide Into Alphavan’s Luxury Caravans as Camper Van Movement Booms

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 14:00   

The companies bring fun and expert tour information into Alphavan’s vehicles through the intuitive, knowledgeable Cerence Tour Guide app

WANGEN IM ALLGÄU, Germany and BURLINGTON, Mass., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, and Alphavan, an innovative manufacturer of premium caravans, today announced their collaboration on a special edition of Cerence Tour Guide as the platform for its Alphavan companion app. Cerence Tour Guide brings the knowledge and personality of a human guide directly into the vehicle, accompanying drivers through both planned tours and spur-of-the-moment experiences as they explore new places.

As more travelers take to the roads rather than the skies, the camper van industry is booming. In addition, the “work-from-anywhere” movement has given way to a new wave of digital nomads embracing the camper van lifestyle. With its expertly outfitted, high-end Mercedes-Benz Sprinter-based camper vans, Alphavan is bringing a new level of luxury to the caravan movement. Alphavan’s design award-winning vans come equipped with Mercedes-Benz User Experience – MBUX – the automaker’s intuitive, high-tech multimedia system powered by Cerence that provides an intelligent concierge in the dashboard. As an extension of MBUX, Alphavan has now partnered with Cerence to deploy Cerence Tour Guide as an Alphavan-branded mobile app that provides professional, guided tour content for drivers and passengers to enjoy throughout their camper van journeys.

“The way we travel has fundamentally changed with the events of the last year, with more consumers opting for safer options like short road trips and extended camper van experiences,” said Nils Lenke, VP & GM of Apps, Cerence. “As Alphavan looks to transform the caravan industry, we’re excited that they have turned to Cerence Tour Guide as an important piece of the in-vehicle experience that will engage and delight drivers throughout their trips.”

With two available modes, Cerence Tour Guide meets a variety of road travel needs, bringing information and insights from history, geography, and architectural highlights to event locations and modern life directly into the vehicle for both pre-planned and more explorative, spur-of-the-moment trips. Drivers can even book experiences like restaurants, museums and other ticketed attractions directly through Cerence Tour Guide. As the basis for the Alphavan mobile app, Cerence Tour Guide brings a new level of fun and knowledge to Alphavan’s luxury camper van experience.

