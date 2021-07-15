Prometheus Biosciences to Host Virtual R&D Day for Investors on July 28, 2021

Featuring management and expert-led discussions on the science of TL1A, including the application and clinical trial approach of PRA023 in Inflammatory Bowel Disease

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RXDX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a precision medicine approach for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, starting first with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), today announced it will host its virtual R&D Day for analysts and investors at 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The program will showcase development of Prometheus’ lead candidate, PRA023, focusing on the Phase 2 trial design in Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s Disease.

