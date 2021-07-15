Prometheus Biosciences to Host Virtual R&D Day for Investors on July 28, 2021
Featuring management and expert-led discussions on the science of TL1A, including the application and clinical trial approach of PRA023 in Inflammatory Bowel Disease
SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RXDX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a precision medicine approach for the discovery,
development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, starting first with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), today
announced it will host its virtual R&D Day for analysts and investors at 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The program will showcase development of Prometheus’ lead candidate, PRA023,
focusing on the Phase 2 trial design in Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s Disease.
In addition to presentations by Prometheus’ senior management team, the R&D Day will feature talks and panel discussions from renowned key opinion leaders including:
- Tachi Yamada, MD, KBE: Venture Partner at Frazier Healthcare Partners, former President of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and former head of R&D at Takeda & GSK, Chairman of the Board at Prometheus Biosciences
- Fred Hassan: Director at Warburg Pincus, LLC, former CEO of Schering-Plough and former director at Amgen
- Brian Feagan, MD: gastroenterologist, epidemiologist and Senior Scientific Director at Alimentiv
- Dermot McGovern, MD, PhD: Director of Translational Medicine at the Inflammatory Bowel and Immunobiology Research Institute at Cedars-Sinai
- Umer Raffat: Senior Managing Director at Evercore ISI
- William Sandborn, MD: Professor of Medicine at the University of California San Diego, Chairman of Prometheus Biosciences Scientific Advisory Board
- Stephan Targan, MD: Director of Inflammatory Bowel and Immunobiology Research Institute at Cedars-Sinai
The agenda for the Prometheus R&D Day is as follows:
Introduction from the CEO
Welcome and Perspectives: Mark McKenna, President & CEO of Prometheus Biosciences
The Science of TL1A in IBD
- TL1A Discovery: Stephan Targan, MD
- Mechanism of Action for PRA023: Olivier Laurent, PhD, CTO of Prometheus Biosciences
- Genetic Associations of TL1A: Dermot McGovern, MD, PhD
- Companion Diagnostic for PRA023: Laurens Kruidenier, PhD, CSO of Prometheus Biosciences
PRA023 in IBD
