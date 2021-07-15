checkAd

Prometheus Biosciences to Host Virtual R&D Day for Investors on July 28, 2021

Featuring management and expert-led discussions on the science of TL1A, including the application and clinical trial approach of PRA023 in Inflammatory Bowel Disease

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RXDX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a precision medicine approach for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, starting first with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), today announced it will host its virtual R&D Day for analysts and investors at 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The program will showcase development of Prometheus’ lead candidate, PRA023, focusing on the Phase 2 trial design in Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s Disease.

In addition to presentations by Prometheus’ senior management team, the R&D Day will feature talks and panel discussions from renowned key opinion leaders including:

  • Tachi Yamada, MD, KBE: Venture Partner at Frazier Healthcare Partners, former President of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and former head of R&D at Takeda & GSK, Chairman of the Board at Prometheus Biosciences
  • Fred Hassan: Director at Warburg Pincus, LLC, former CEO of Schering-Plough and former director at Amgen
  • Brian Feagan, MD: gastroenterologist, epidemiologist and Senior Scientific Director at Alimentiv
  • Dermot McGovern, MD, PhD: Director of Translational Medicine at the Inflammatory Bowel and Immunobiology Research Institute at Cedars-Sinai
  • Umer Raffat: Senior Managing Director at Evercore ISI
  • William Sandborn, MD: Professor of Medicine at the University of California San Diego, Chairman of Prometheus Biosciences Scientific Advisory Board
  • Stephan Targan, MD: Director of Inflammatory Bowel and Immunobiology Research Institute at Cedars-Sinai

The agenda for the Prometheus R&D Day is as follows:

Introduction from the CEO

  • Welcome and Perspectives: Mark McKenna, President & CEO of Prometheus Biosciences

The Science of TL1A in IBD

  • TL1A Discovery: Stephan Targan, MD
  • Mechanism of Action for PRA023: Olivier Laurent, PhD, CTO of Prometheus Biosciences
  • Genetic Associations of TL1A: Dermot McGovern, MD, PhD
  • Companion Diagnostic for PRA023: Laurens Kruidenier, PhD, CSO of Prometheus Biosciences

PRA023 in IBD

