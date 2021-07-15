checkAd

D-BOX Becomes Major Sponsor of SDL eSports, a Leading Sim Racing Team Haptic Technology to Improve Team Performance

MONTREAL, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (D-BOX) (TSX: DBO), a world leader in immersive and realistic experiences, announces that it has become a major sponsor of the SDL eSports team, Europe’s first professional sim racing team and one of the most recognized on the international eSports scene, with 14 world championship titles. By sponsoring the SDL eSports team for the upcoming 2021 racing season, D-BOX will have its logo on jerseys and cars, and will be mentioned on upcoming digital assets, which will help promote the D-BOX brand in the world of sim racing and eSports.

This agreement combines D-BOX’s haptic technology leadership in sim racing with the know-how and over 15 years of success of SDL eSports, a renowned team in RaceRoom, GT Sport, Project CARS 1 & 2 and DiRT Rally. The six team members, led by Kévin Leaune, will all be equipped with our haptic actuators, providing them with an immersive and highly realistic experience, one that comes very close to the feeling of actual car racing. SDL eSports will take part in the GT World Challenge Esports and possibly additional very popular racing series, that will bring D-BOX great visibility. In addition, the SDL eSports team has agreed to contribute to the production of video content and to promote D-BOX on its racing platforms.

“We are very excited about this collaboration with D-BOX, which will allow us to gain not only in performance, but also in feedback accuracy during our competitions, thanks to their FIA-licensed haptic technology. This is a real team effort between our drivers and the D-BOX team to provide our help and expertise to the sim racing community. Any sim racing enthusiast would be proud to be part of the D-BOX family,” said Kévin Leaune, CEO & Team Manager of SDL eSports.

“SDL is an iconic eSports team that shares our values of excellence and performance. D-BOX is pleased to enter this sector knowing that we have a renowned team of passionate sim racers who perform well race after race. D-BOX’s superior playing experience and enhanced performance in sim racing and eSports are contributing to the emergence of gaming as one of the prominent means of home entertainment,” said Sébastien Mailhot, President and CEO of D-BOX.

According to the recently updated Global Esports Market Report, games market insights and analytics firm NewZoo predicts that global esports revenues will surpass the $1 billion mark for the first time in 2021.

ABOUT D-BOX
D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through effects: motion, vibration and texture. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, music, relaxation, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit D-BOX.com.

