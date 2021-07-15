checkAd

Slinger Welcomes Canadian Tennis Star Genie Bouchard as its Newest Brand Ambassador

The first Canadian-born Grand Slam finalist and formerly ranked No. 5 player in the world, Bouchard joins Slinger Bag’s growing ambassador team of star players, coaches and legends from the sport

BALTIMORE, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag Inc. (OTCQB: SLBG), a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement technology and equipment, with the vision to become a connected sports company, today welcomes Eugenie Bouchard to its brand ambassador program, where she joins the likes of Tommy Haas, Mike and Bob Bryan, Nick Bollettieri, Patrick Mouratoglou and Darren Cahill. Bouchard was the first Canadian-born player to reach the final of a Grand Slam in singles at the 2014 Wimbledon Championships, and was also the first Canadian tennis player to be ranked in the top 5 in singles, achieving the world rank of No.5 that same year. She has an avid following across social media with over 2.1 million fans on Instagram alone, and is passionate about helping brands that she loves and growing the sport of tennis in Canada and around the world.

Slinger’s ambassador program, led by Haas, was created by the company to help further the growth of Slinger Bag and the company’s future products and services throughout all levels of tennis, all over the world. The brand ambassadors represent a diverse mix of players, retired stars, coaches and legends from the sport who all share Slinger’s passion for growing the sport and mission to get more people playing tennis more often.

Bouchard, who is currently recovering from recent shoulder surgery, earned her eighth career WTA finals appearance this year. “I am thrilled to be joining Slinger and the other tennis stars and legends involved in this amazing new company,” said Genie Bouchard. “I love hitting with my Slinger Bag and think that it has something to offer tennis players of all skill levels. It also opens up tennis as a fun way to get in a workout without the need for a playing partner or coach. I’m going to be using my Slinger Bag a lot during my rehab over the next few months and once I am back playing competitively again.”

“We’re excited to welcome Genie to our growing ambassador team of legends and dynamic personalities from the sport of tennis,” said Slinger Chief Executive Mike Ballardie. “We look forward to seeing her back on the court soon, but in the meantime her love of our brand and the amazing connection she has with millions of tennis fans all over the world will help us to reach more people with the Slinger Bag, our brand and future offerings.”

