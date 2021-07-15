The findings are based on research commissioned by Beazley involving 1,000 senior executives and insurance buyers in the US & UK, from across 10 different industry sectors, plus additional insight from in-depth interviews with a panel of seasoned risk and insurance industry experts. The report confirms that the days when risk transfer via homogenized policies and a reliable claims service are enough to satisfy commercial insurance buyers are gone; balance sheet strength, a solid reputation and a smooth claims handling process are mere table stakes. Today’s businesses want insurance partners to demonstrate solid understanding of their operations and the risks they face, and for insurers and brokers to add value through risk management tools, insights, services and flexible coverage that better meets their changing needs.

Farmington, CT, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report from specialist insurer Beazley, published today, highlights that clients’ service expectations of their insurance partners are increasing. In addition to financial protection, they are looking to their insurance partners to provide them with more risk insight, risk management-related services and flexible coverage that better meets their business’ changing needs.

However, almost half (48%) of those surveyed said their trust in insurance has increased since the start of the pandemic, but only 54% believe that insurance is meeting their businesses’ challenges very well.

The findings are published in Risk in a new world order: How can we meet clients’ changing needs?, the second in a series of reports focused on changing attitudes to risk & resilience among insurance buyers. The report examines how Covid-19 has shaped business leaders’ expectations of insurance and their insurer partners, and explores ways in which the insurance industry can respond and adapt to better meet clients’ expectations.

This report demonstrates that clients need more from their insurance relationships as:

A quarter of business leaders struggle to understand what coverage they need

19% find it hard to get insurance tailored for their sector or specialist business

44% don’t think their insurers understand their business

The top three asks from insurance partners are:

A deep understanding of risk by sector and size

Specialist risk advisory services as part of their policy

Comprehensive, straightforward cover

According to the research, the top five buying factors for insurance are: