checkAd

Time for a service rethink Beazley research reveals businesses’ changing expectations of insurance partners

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

Farmington, CT, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report from specialist insurer Beazley, published today, highlights that clients’ service expectations of their insurance partners are increasing. In addition to financial protection, they are looking to their insurance partners to provide them with more risk insight, risk management-related services and flexible coverage that better meets their business’ changing needs.

The findings are based on research commissioned by Beazley involving 1,000 senior executives and insurance buyers in the US & UK, from across 10 different industry sectors, plus additional insight from in-depth interviews with a panel of seasoned risk and insurance industry experts. The report confirms that the days when risk transfer via homogenized policies and a reliable claims service are enough to satisfy commercial insurance buyers are gone; balance sheet strength, a solid reputation and a smooth claims handling process are mere table stakes. Today’s businesses want insurance partners to demonstrate solid understanding of their operations and the risks they face, and for insurers and brokers to add value through risk management tools, insights, services and flexible coverage that better meets their changing needs.

However, almost half (48%) of those surveyed said their trust in insurance has increased since the start of the pandemic, but only 54% believe that insurance is meeting their businesses’ challenges very well. 

The findings are published in Risk in a new world order: How can we meet clients’ changing needs?, the second in a series of reports focused on changing attitudes to risk & resilience among insurance buyers. The report examines how Covid-19 has shaped business leaders’ expectations of insurance and their insurer partners, and explores ways in which the insurance industry can respond and adapt to better meet clients’ expectations.

This report demonstrates that clients need more from their insurance relationships as:

  • A quarter of business leaders struggle to understand what coverage they need
  • 19% find it hard to get insurance tailored for their sector or specialist business
  • 44% don’t think their insurers understand their business

The top three asks from insurance partners are:

  • A deep understanding of risk by sector and size
  • Specialist risk advisory services as part of their policy
  • Comprehensive, straightforward cover

According to the research, the top five buying factors for insurance are:

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Time for a service rethink Beazley research reveals businesses’ changing expectations of insurance partners Farmington, CT, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - A new report from specialist insurer Beazley, published today, highlights that clients’ service expectations of their insurance partners are increasing. In addition to financial protection, they are …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site For Community Solar Program; 25 Year Model ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
RSM Selects Workday to Help Accelerate Digital Transformation
LeasePlan and Arrival sign partnership to bring revolutionary electric vans to European cities
L Brands Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
JZZ Technologies, Inc. Signs on Digital Marketing Firm EverConvert to Reinforce the Company's ...
Fusion Fuel Announces HEVO Ammonia Morocco Project, Aims to Produce 183,000 Tons of Green Ammonia ...
Bitfarms to Present at Sequire Blockchain Event on July 15th
Teck Releases Climate Change Outlook 2021 Report
United Community Banks, Inc. and Reliant Bancorp, Inc., the Parent of Reliant Bank, Announce Merger ...
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
DIRTT Announces Appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board