EYEFI Appoints Gale Capital for Investor Relations Activities

Autor: Accesswire
15.07.2021   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / EYEFI Group Technologies Inc. (CSE:EGTI)(OTC PINK:EGTTF) ("the "Company") has retained Gale Capital Corporation to provide investor relations ("IR") services on behalf of the Company pursuant to an arms length, 12-month IR agreement dated July 15, 2021 which can be terminated on 30 days notice by either party (the "Agreement").

Gale is engaged to assist with investor relations activities, including communicating and marketing to potential investors, brokers, shareholders and media contacts.

Founded by principal Mark van der Horst in 1993, Gale Capital Corporation is an established capital markets advisory firm that specializes in corporate consulting and investor relations activities. Mr. van der Horst and Gale Capital Corp. are both shareholders of the Company, with combined shareholdings of about 2% of the Issuer's issued Share Capital and 120,000 Warrants, having invested in the last placement in March 2021.

Under the terms signed, Gale has been granted 100,000 incentive stock options to acquire common shares of the Company ("Shares") with an exercise price of $0.71 per share. In the event of early termination of the Agreement, the number of options would reduce accordingly. The options vest over the 12-month term of the Agreement with no more than 25% of the options vesting in any three-month period and expire on termination of the Agreement. The Shares issued upon exercise of the options will have a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issue of the Shares.

Mark can be reached at mark@galecapital.com, Office: 604 200-1480, Cell 604 760-7604.

About EYEfi in Detail:
EYEfi is connecting the world's people and devices with the world around them, in real-time and in ways not previously possible.

EYEfi is a software and electronics engineering company that has developed, patented and commercialized an innovative spatial technology; spatial, predictive, approximation and radial convolution (SPARC) and an associated product suite, that turns sensors, cameras and smartphones (fixed, mobile, airborne, portable or handheld) into geo-target co-ordinate acquisition devices.

EYEfi has also developed IIoT sensor hardware and associated cloud software, as a second pillar within its product offering. EYEfi Cloud is a next generation cloud platform that provides a secure and centralized environment where customers can manage their EYEfi product deployments and applications.

