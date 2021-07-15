NuRAN Signs MOU with Telinno-Consulting in Mali and Sierra Tel in Sierra Leone, West Africa

Minimum of 150 sites with Telino-Consulting in Mali, West AfricaMinimum of 125 sites with Sierra Tel in Sierra Leone, West AfricaQUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ("NuRAN Wireless") (CSE:NUR)(OTC:NRRWF)(FSE:1RN), a …

QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ("NuRAN Wireless") ( CSE:NUR) ( OTC:NRRWF) ( FSE:1RN), a leading supplier of mobile and broadband wireless infrastructure solutions, announces it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Telinno-Consulting Limited ("Telinno") for the deployment of rural sites under the network-as-a-service model ("NAAS") in Mali, West Africa and with Sierra Leone Telecommunication Company Limited ("Sierra Tel") in Sierra Leone, West Africa for the deployment of sites through the build, own, operate, and transfer ("BOOT") revenue share model.

"We are thrilled to be working with Telinno-Consulting and jointly developing connectivity solutions throughout Mali as well as with Sierra Tel for the deployment of rural sites throughout Sierra Leone, West Africa. Geo-marketing specialists have already begun scouting the country and pinpointing specific areas which require and necessitate mobile connectivity. NuRAN's overall stated goal is to deploy a minimum 10,000 sites within 5 years. Arrangements like these, where we partner up with companies such as Telinno and Sierra Tel, will help us to fast-track our mission of bridging the digital divide within the targeted timelines." stated Denis Lambert, VP Sales and Business Development.

Telinno MOU, Mali, West Africa

Pursuant to the terms of the Telinno MOU, the parties intend to install a minimum of 150 rural networking sites in Mali, West Africa within the next 18 months, subject to the conclusion of a definitive agreement with a ten-year term within four months of the signature of the MOU. The agreement is intended to provide mobile connectivity solutions through the NuRAN NAAS model in partnership with Mobile Network Operators ("MNO") in Mali.

Telinno Consulting Limited is the leading Telecoms Service Provider in West Africa, specializing in design, roll out, management and performance improvement of the cellular network to ensure the cellular operator offers best in class service to its customers while maximizing return on its network infrastructure investment. Telinno's team of experienced engineers has successfully delivered its full range of services to a wide range of cellular operators around the world