TPT Global Tech, Inc. Appoints Financial Advisors and Investment Bankers To Set Up Industrial Smart City In India

TPT Global Tech, Inc. appoints Khandwala Securities Limited (KSL India) as financial advisors and investment bankers to support their India Corporate initiative and to set up Industrial Smart City in India, while KSL India brings over 8 decades of financial advisory and investment banking experience.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ("TPTW or TPT Global Tech") (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com based in San Diego, California, a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions, today announced that they have appointed Khandwala Securities Limited as their financial advisors and investment bankers for six months to set up Industrial Smart City in India as per their India Corporate initiative. Fees will be on a project or assignment basis.

Khandwala Securities Limited (KSL India) brings over 8 decades of financial advisory and investment banking experience in managing clients across India and global markets. KSL India has been consistently delivering exceptional results to their clients since 1934 in India, the US, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South-East Asia. KSL India understands its clients' needs and goals and provides its clients with comprehensive and personalized services catering to their specific needs through a strong research, trading, and investment banking team.

TPT Global Tech's Chairman & CEO, Stephen J. Thomas III quoted, "We are planning to set up an Industrial Smart City in India which will house various industries focused around Aerospace & Defence, 5G Telecommunications, Electronics & Information Technology Industry, R&D and Innovations Industry, IoT and Cyber Security Industry, Bio-Technology Industry, and Electric & Future Mobility Industry. TPT Global Tech and its group companies will add value through transformative digital technologies including FinTech, SaaS, IoT, AI, ML, VR, Blockchain, etc. which will all play a pivotal role in the Indian growth story."

Mr. Thomas further said, "The Industrial Smart City planning that we have initiated will focus on liveability, workability, and sustainability. This will further help develop a cohesive cluster in and around the region where the Industrial Smart City will be set up. Further, the Industrial Smart City plans to bring co-investments of over $3 B US into the region through various industries that we plan to launch. The overall development of the Industrial Smart City location and its surrounding cities we believe will lead to the creation of approx. 21,000 direct jobs and approx. 90,000 indirect jobs that will increase perpetually with the growth that we envision over the next two decades."

