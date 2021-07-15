checkAd

Fluence Partners with GrowGeneration as Premier LED Horticulture Lighting Provider

Fluence by OSRAM (Fluence), a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis and food production, announced today it has partnered with GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG), ("GrowGen" or the "Company"), the nation's largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers, as GrowGen’s premier LED horticulture lighting provider.

With 55 retail and distribution centers, GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, such as organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state-of-the-art hydroponics equipment used by commercial and home growers.

“When growers are searching for the industry’s most advanced cultivation technology, tools and resources, GrowGen is a natural choice,” said David Cohen, CEO of Fluence. “Our companies have a long, collaborative history providing innovative lighting technology to growers throughout the U.S. As GrowGen’s premier lighting provider, we’re thrilled to deliver our fixtures through GrowGen’s network of over 50 stores and to leverage their team’s extensive expertise to equip growers with the best solutions to meet their cultivation demands.”

Fluence’s complete portfolio, including the VYPR, SPYDR, and RAZR product families, are available at GrowGen stores throughout the U.S., offering a one-stop shop for supply needs from seed to harvest. Fluence’s leading technology combined with the GrowGen team’s superior cultivation expertise enables growers to increase yields while lowering overall production costs.

“Today’s growers are inundated with an overwhelming number of products, cultivation best practices and facility design options to optimize their growing environments,” said Darren Lampert, CEO of GrowGen. “That’s why we choose our strategic partnerships carefully. Partnering with noted industry brands such as Fluence that leads with science ensures our customers can confidently trust the solutions on our shelves.”

For more information on Fluence, visit www.fluence.science. For more information about GrowGen, or to locate its stores, please visit www.growgeneration.com.

About Fluence by OSRAM:

Fluence Bioengineering, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of OSRAM, creates powerful and energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial crop production and research applications. Fluence is a leading LED lighting supplier in the global cannabis market and is committed to enabling more efficient crop production with the world’s top vertical farms and greenhouse produce growers. Fluence global headquarters are based in Austin, Texas, with its EMEA headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands. For more information about Fluence, visit https://fluence.science.

About GrowGeneration Corp.:

GrowGen owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening centers. Currently, GrowGen has 55 stores, which include 20 locations in California, 8 locations in Colorado, 7 locations in Michigan, 5 locations in Maine, 5 locations in Oklahoma, 2 locations in Nevada, 2 locations in Washington, 2 locations in Oregon, 1 location in Arizona, 1 location in Rhode Island, 1 location in Florida, and 1 location in Massachusetts. GrowGen also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com and B2B ERP platform, agron.io. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers.

