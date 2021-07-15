checkAd

Quotient Launches New Multi-Touch, Impression-Based Attribution Measurement With Self-Serve Capabilities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.07.2021   

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital media and promotions technology company, today announced the launch of its new, sophisticated multi-touch media measurement and self-serve capabilities within the Quotient Analytics Platform. The new methodology and self-serve platform allow advertisers, retailers and agencies the ability to holistically evaluate the performance of their omnichannel campaigns run on the Quotient Analytics Platform in near real-time through impact on sales.

The exclusive, early adopters of the new multi-touch, impression-based attribution and self-serve capability include Nestlé, Coca-Cola, Mondelēz and Bimbo Bakeries.

“We are excited to offer our customers access to this holistic measurement capability within the Quotient Analytics Platform to help them access critical data that has previously not been available to advertisers, retailers and agencies,” said Steven Boal, CEO and Founder at Quotient. “With this enhancement, our customers will now have a clear picture of sales tied to impressions. They will be able to understand their return on ad spend (ROAS) across all touchpoints and optimize a campaign in-flight accordingly, making their dollars work efficiently and driving impactful results.”

Through the Quotient Analytics Platform, advertisers, retailers and agencies will have access to a new methodology, as well as a new self-serve capability. The new methodology attributes sales across all media touch points run on the Platform and provides rich insights into best-performing audiences, creative and channels. It is centered around time-based, multi-touch and impression-based attribution, looking at individual purchases and impressions while sharing credit to relevant impressions using equal distribution. When a purchase occurs, the Quotient Analytics Platform spreads that purchase across all relevant impressions preceding it within the attribution window—whether it is 7, 14 or 28 days—equally.

With the new self-serve capability, customers can get on-demand access to the platform with near real-time performance tracking and assess campaign health within days of launching their campaign. Customers can also aggregate results across any selection of campaigns without duplications of impressions and transactions. The key benefits of this self-serve capability include on-demand access, in-flight reporting, near real-time performance tracking and increased transparency.

Wertpapier


