Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Partners With Venuetize to Develop HOFV-Dedicated App

Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company (“HOFV”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (the “Destination”), today announced it has selected Venuetize, leaders in mobile-first and advanced payment technology for the sports, hospitality, and entertainment industries, to develop a Destination-themed mobile app. The mobile app will provide guests with relevant information for a more enjoyable and convenient visit to the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls.

“A critical part of an enjoyable all-around experience for Destination visitors is our ability to provide them with interactive information that they can access at their fingertips,” said Erica Muhleman, Executive Vice President of New Business Development/Marketing & Sales for HOFV. “Venuetize is extremely well-versed in providing creative solutions to make guests’ visits easier, safer and more fun. We look forward to utilizing their expertise to keep our guests informed and help them get even more out of their experiences at the Destination.”

Once launched, the official HOFV app will immediately create more convenience and engagement with guests, offering a variety of content in the form of seamless hospitality booking to any of the on-campus attractions and the DoubleTree by Hilton Canton Downtown; news on future developments; a calendar of Destination events; directions and a map of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; and parking information.

In future phases, the app will also be equipped with the capability to offer augmented reality features, such as a 3-D map of the Destination, and access to ticket purchasing for events. The app will also connect guests to the Hall Of Fantasy League—the first community-backed national fantasy league—through the League’s official app once available. Users will be able to stake a team, view fantasy news, and chat with fantasy and all other fans – all through their mobile devices.

“Our mobile platform was built from the very beginning to address the complexities involved in connecting a multi-use environment,” said Craig Duncan, Chief Revenue Officer of Venuetize. “Our partnership with HOFV is a great example of how mobile technology can play a vital role in driving awareness for a year-round destination, that in return will result in repeat guest visits and significant monetization opportunities for our clients.”

