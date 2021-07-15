checkAd

LENSAR Announces In-Person Demonstrations of Its Next Generation ALLY System and Multiple Data Presentations at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) 2021 Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.07.2021   

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNSR) (“LENSAR” or “the Company”), a global medical technology company focused on advanced femtosecond laser surgical solutions for the treatment of cataracts, today announced a total of 12 abstracts highlighting LENSAR’s technology have been accepted for presentation at the 2021 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons, being held July 23-27, 2021 in Las Vegas, NV.

In addition to these presentations, the Company will be hosting in-person demonstrations of its next-generation ALLY Adaptive Cataract Treatment System. LENSAR expects to submit a 510(k) application for regulatory clearance of ALLY in the first quarter of 2022, with a commercial launch planned for later in 2022.

“ASCRS this year represents several highly anticipated milestones for LENSAR. We have a significant number of accepted paper presentations in the scientific program that will highlight clinical data demonstrating the effectiveness of our laser systems. The wide range of topics covered in these presentations is continuing validation of LENSAR’s femtosecond laser technology, its versatility and the significant benefits of its use in cataract surgery, as well as its ability to empower surgeons to deliver improved patient outcomes. We are also extremely excited to present ALLY, the next generation, fully integrated femtosecond laser and phacoemulsification platform during the congress,” said Nick Curtis, Chief Executive Officer. “This will be the very first time surgeons will have hands-on access to the ALLY Adaptive Cataract Surgery System at a major congress. The response from our surgeon advisory board has been tremendous and we are excited to share this opportunity with the broader ophthalmic community.”

Mr. Curtis added, “LENSAR continues to lead the industry in femtosecond laser cataract surgery innovation. We are extremely grateful to our partner surgeon practices for their continued support and user feedback that allow us to continually improve our laser systems. We are committed to delivering meaningful improvement and disruptive technology in this space.”

Details on the paper and poster presentations follow. For additional information on LENSAR-hosted events during the ASCRS Annual Meeting, or to request an ALLY demonstration, please contact Lauren Gyoerkoe at lauren.gyoerkoe@lensar.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 24, 2021

Session Title: Management of High Astigmatism Combined Femto Arcuate Keratotomy & Toric IOL Implantation Using ORA in Patients Undergoing Cataract Surgery

