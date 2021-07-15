Casper and Bed Bath & Beyond Announce National Partnership Bringing Together the Experts in Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc. (“Casper”) (NYSE: CSPR) and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) today announced a new national partnership that brings Casper’s award-winning suite of sleep offerings to Bed Bath & Beyond customers through the Bed Bath & Beyond website and mobile app, and in select Bed Bath & Beyond stores. As part of the partnership, Casper will open its first, one-of-a-kind branded shop-in shop at Bed Bath & Beyond’s newly designed flagship store in New York City, which is set to reopen on July 22 after undergoing a substantial renovation to modernize the shopping experience for customers.

Casper will create immersive in-store shopping experiences of its award-winning suite of sleep offerings to Bed Bath & Beyond customers, including the Casper Cooling Collection – a new line of innovative cooling products developed with the brand’s most technologically-advanced solutions to minimize nighttime overheating and help sleepers love their tomorrow. In addition to the flagship store located at 620 6th Avenue in New York City, Bed Bath & Beyond’s store in the city’s Tribeca neighborhood and in Bridgewater, NJ, allow customers to experience Casper in-person. Casper products will become available at additional Bed Bath & Beyond locations across the U.S. in the coming months. In addition to in-store purchasing, Casper products are eligible for Buy Online & Pickup In Store or home delivery, making it easy for Bed Bath & Beyond customers to get their items home.

“We are pleased to strengthen our authority in the sleep category by forging this strategic partnership with Casper to make its exceptional and innovative suite of sleep solutions available to our customers,” said Joe Hartsig, EVP and Chief Merchandising Officer of Bed Bath & Beyond, and President of Harmon Stores. “Casper is an ideal complement to our bedding collection, which now feature high-quality and affordable items from our NestwellTM, Wild SageTM and Simply EssentialTM line of Owned Brands. We’re proud that Casper’s first shop-in-shop will be inside our flagship store, and look forward to together serving New Yorkers and all omni-channel customers.”