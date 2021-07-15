checkAd

HeartFlow, the Leader in Precision Heart Care, Announces Merger with Longview Acquisition Corp. II to Become a Publicly Traded Company

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.07.2021, 14:00  |  42   |   |   

HeartFlow Holding, Inc. (“HeartFlow”, or the “Company”), the leader in revolutionizing precision heart care, and Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: LGV) (“Longview”), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by affiliates of Glenview Capital Management, LLC (“Glenview”), announced today that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement that will support HeartFlow’s vision of revolutionizing precision heart care. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, the combined company will operate as HeartFlow Group, Inc. and is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol “HFLO.” The transaction will also provide the combined company with an estimated $400 million in cash for growth capital, product development and general corporate purposes.

Company Overview

Founded eleven years ago, HeartFlow is revolutionizing precision heart care with non-invasive, personalized cardiac tests and associated enterprise software suite solutions to address heart disease, the leading cause of death in the world. HeartFlow’s core product, the HeartFlow FFRCT Analysis, is a non-invasive cardiac test for stable symptomatic patients with coronary artery disease (CAD), the most common type of cardiovascular disease. With the HeartFlow FFRCT Analysis, the Company currently targets a $10 billion total addressable market opportunity that it plans to expand to over $50 billion through the introduction of new products, new customer site additions and increased utilization of HeartFlow in existing healthcare systems over the coming years.

Starting with a standard coronary computed tomography angiogram (CTA), the HeartFlow Analysis creates a digital, personalized three-dimensional model of the heart and provides CTA-derived Fractional Flow Reserve (FFRCT) values along the coronary arteries. This information helps physicians understand the degree to which a coronary blockage is impeding blood flow to the heart and determine the best treatment for each patient.

HeartFlow’s technology and business model democratize access to best-in-class diagnostic precision and therapy optimization for all patients. CAD diagnosis and management are rife with disparities in access and care across socially vulnerable populations, who often receive less care, and less than optimal care. The HeartFlow Analysis provides objective quantitative results, minimizes the need for patient visits, and enables access in diverse settings of care from primary care clinics to physician offices to hospitals. As such, HeartFlow delivers the same high-quality solution to all patients regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, geographic location, and socioeconomic status.

Seite 1 von 7
Longview Acquisition II Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HeartFlow, the Leader in Precision Heart Care, Announces Merger with Longview Acquisition Corp. II to Become a Publicly Traded Company HeartFlow Holding, Inc. (“HeartFlow”, or the “Company”), the leader in revolutionizing precision heart care, and Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: LGV) (“Longview”), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by affiliates of Glenview …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Square Acquires Crew to Strengthen Workforce Management Offerings
ImmunityBio Announces Authorization to Proceed with Phase 1/2/3 Randomized Trial in South Africa of ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
NortonLifeLock Inc.: Possible Combination with Avast PLC (“Avast” or the “Company”)
Incyte Announces Positive Phase 3 REACH3 Study Data Published in NEJM for Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) in ...
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste