HeartFlow, the Leader in Precision Heart Care, Announces Merger with Longview Acquisition Corp. II to Become a Publicly Traded Company

HeartFlow Holding, Inc . (“HeartFlow”, or the “Company”), the leader in revolutionizing precision heart care, and Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: LGV) (“Longview”), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by affiliates of Glenview Capital Management, LLC (“Glenview”), announced today that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement that will support HeartFlow’s vision of revolutionizing precision heart care. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, the combined company will operate as HeartFlow Group, Inc. and is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol “HFLO.” The transaction will also provide the combined company with an estimated $400 million in cash for growth capital, product development and general corporate purposes.

Founded eleven years ago, HeartFlow is revolutionizing precision heart care with non-invasive, personalized cardiac tests and associated enterprise software suite solutions to address heart disease, the leading cause of death in the world. HeartFlow’s core product, the HeartFlow FFR CT Analysis, is a non-invasive cardiac test for stable symptomatic patients with coronary artery disease (CAD), the most common type of cardiovascular disease. With the HeartFlow FFR CT Analysis, the Company currently targets a $10 billion total addressable market opportunity that it plans to expand to over $50 billion through the introduction of new products, new customer site additions and increased utilization of HeartFlow in existing healthcare systems over the coming years.

Starting with a standard coronary computed tomography angiogram (CTA), the HeartFlow Analysis creates a digital, personalized three-dimensional model of the heart and provides CTA-derived Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR CT ) values along the coronary arteries. This information helps physicians understand the degree to which a coronary blockage is impeding blood flow to the heart and determine the best treatment for each patient.

HeartFlow’s technology and business model democratize access to best-in-class diagnostic precision and therapy optimization for all patients. CAD diagnosis and management are rife with disparities in access and care across socially vulnerable populations, who often receive less care, and less than optimal care. The HeartFlow Analysis provides objective quantitative results, minimizes the need for patient visits, and enables access in diverse settings of care from primary care clinics to physician offices to hospitals. As such, HeartFlow delivers the same high-quality solution to all patients regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, geographic location, and socioeconomic status.