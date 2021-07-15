Abaxx Expands Carbon Market Investments with Base Carbon Corp. Formation, AirCarbon Follow-on Investment

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. , (NEO: ABXX ) (OTCQX:ABXXF) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial technology (fintech) company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd. , the Abaxx Commodity Exchange, and producer of the SmarterMarkets Podcast , is leading the formation of a new venture, Base Carbon Corp. (“Base Carbon”). Base Carbon will be an independent company with its own balance sheet.

Expands Carbon investments with creation of Base Carbon Corp.

Base Carbon platform is being assembled with experienced management, existing revenue streams, and a pipeline of future business.

Abaxx’s pending technology license to Base solves major carbon credit industry problems including measurement, verification and reporting.

Second-tranche follow-on investment into AirCarbon Pte. Ltd, owner of AirCarbon Exchange, increasing Abaxx group ownership in AirCarbon to approximately 7.5%.

Base Carbon Formation and Opportunity

Base is negotiating exclusive access to project portfolios and specialist teams in addition to existing and pending credits filtered for quality and revenue potential. As a multi-opportunity “platform of platforms”, Base Carbon intends to raise and deploy capital across the carbon credit market ecosystem in a risk-adjusted manner as carbon markets evolve with increasing regulatory clarity and market maturation driven by industrial and societal awareness and demand. The Base Carbon management team have decades of experience leading sourcing, management and financing carbon projects across the carbon and environmental market ecosystem.

Abaxx AirCarbon Investment and Subsequent Contribution to Base Carbon

Under the terms of the LOI announced on February 11, 2021 , Abaxx has completed a 2nd follow-on investment into AirCarbon Pte. Ltd. for approximately US$1.1M, increasing Abaxx’s ownership in the company to 7.5% on a fully diluted basis. Management and Directors of Abaxx have been extremely pleased with the progress and growth of AirCarbon Exchange as the company continues to develop and deliver carbon futures products and carbon mitigating solutions using traditional commodities architecture.