ChannelAdvisor to Host Connect 2021, September 14-15

Industry leader's annual global conference to debut new platform capabilities and live stream sessions highlighting new and emerging selling channels, retail media, and more

LONDON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced its annual conference will convene online for a global audience on September 14-15. ChannelAdvisor Connect 2021 is specially curated for brands and retailers ready to embrace new technologies and strategies to reach more online shoppers in an accelerated e-commerce landscape. Attendees can experience this live global event free of charge by registering to reserve their all-access pass.

"Though restrictions are being lifted in many parts of the world, there is still quite a bit of uncertainty among brands and retailers around navigating the rest of the pandemic and understanding the lasting impact. However, with the right solutions in place, businesses can adapt, scale, and grow by making their e-commerce operations agile," explains Mike Shapaker, ChannelAdvisor's chief marketing officer. "Connect 2021 is a one-stop-shop online experience that provides access to the latest industry trends, expert guidance, and new ideas to help increase operational agility for brands and retailers."

This year's virtual conference showcases a dynamic roster of interactive sessions and live-streamed presenters, including ChannelAdvisor's CEO David Spitz, whose opening keynote address will highlight top trends and the current industry landscape. Attendees can participate in live discussions focused on online marketplaces, new and emerging selling channels, retail media, reaching consumers along the buying journey, how brands and retailers can collaborate to drive online growth, what's new from ChannelAdvisor, and more.

Registration will open on July 15. Participants are invited to join the digital conference on September 14, the opening day of the live stream.

To learn more about ChannelAdvisor Connect 2021 and to register for this two-day digital event, visit connect.channeladvisor.com.

About ChannelAdvisor
ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading multichannel commerce platform whose mission is to connect and optimise the world's commerce. For over two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers across the entire buying cycle, optimising their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their e-commerce operations on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Zalando, Google, Facebook, and hundreds more. For more information visit www.channeladvisor.com.  

ChannelAdvisor Media Contact:
Laura Lane
Senior International Marketing Manager
Laura.Lane@channeladvisor.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/787743/channel_advisor_Logo.jpg  

