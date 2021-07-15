checkAd

Flora Growth Hosting CEO Fireside Discussion with CRO, Jason Warnock, and Lead Scientific Advisor, Dr. Annabelle Manalo-Morgan

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.07.2021, 14:03  |  15   |   |   

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora”, “Flora Growth”, or the “Company”), an all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of cannabis-derived products and brands, announces it will be hosting a live fireside discussion between President & CEO, Luis Merchan, Chief Revenue Officer, Jason Warnock, and Lead Scientific Advisor, Dr. Annabelle Manalo-Morgan. The virtual fireside conversation will take place today, Thursday, July 15th at 1:00 pm ET, and all those interested in attending are encouraged to register using the following link.

Registration Link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_aiAl21vLQcearsfY2NFNUQ

Specifically, Luis and Jason will provide an update on Cosechemos and Flora Lab, and discuss their strategic importance to our international expansion and contributions to revenue growth. This segment will also include a discussion around our holistic CPG strategy, the opportunity with Tropi, and a brief update on the progression of the Hoshi and Heimat transactions (please see the Company’s press releases dated June 7th and June 14th respectively).

Dr. Annabelle will discuss Flora Growth’s science strategy, including her thoughts on cannabinoid research, how cannabis will support medical patients over the long-term, and legislative developments related to cannabis within the United States.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is a cannabis company that leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cultivation facilities, Flora strives to market a higher-quality premium product at below market prices. By prioritizing natural ingredients and value-chain sustainability across its portfolio, Flora creates premium products that help consumers restore and thrive. Visit www.floragrowth.ca or follow @floragrowthcorp on social media for more information.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, or the forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives not occurring, except as may be required by applicable law.

Flora Growth Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Flora Growth Hosting CEO Fireside Discussion with CRO, Jason Warnock, and Lead Scientific Advisor, Dr. Annabelle Manalo-Morgan Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora”, “Flora Growth”, or the “Company”), an all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of cannabis-derived products and brands, announces it will be hosting a live fireside discussion between President & CEO, Luis …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Square Acquires Crew to Strengthen Workforce Management Offerings
ImmunityBio Announces Authorization to Proceed with Phase 1/2/3 Randomized Trial in South Africa of ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
NortonLifeLock Inc.: Possible Combination with Avast PLC (“Avast” or the “Company”)
Incyte Announces Positive Phase 3 REACH3 Study Data Published in NEJM for Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) in ...
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.07.21Flora Growth Engages Brigitte Baptiste As Strategic Advisor And Enters Into Cooperative Agreement With EAN University
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten