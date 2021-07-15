checkAd

Splunk Announces New Senior Leadership Appointments

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, today reinforced its commitment to helping organizations accelerate cloud success with a series of senior leadership appointments across its go-to-market and product teams. Effective immediately, Sendur Sellakumar has been named to the newly created role of senior vice president and Chief Cloud Officer; Claire Hockin has been appointed senior vice president and Chief Marketing Officer; and Garth Fort has joined the company from AWS to become Splunk’s senior vice president and Chief Product Officer.

Sendur Sellakumar, senior vice president and Chief Cloud Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“Customers worldwide are transforming and moving to the cloud—and we provide an unmatched ability to handle their ever-increasing data and to facilitate rapid growth,” said Doug Merritt, President and CEO of Splunk. “With these new appointments, we are aligning our leadership to remain laser-focused on ensuring organizations succeed in the cloud. Claire, Garth and Sendur are passionate leaders who exemplify our exceptional culture and work tirelessly to remove the barriers between data and action.”

Sellakumar brings his eight years of Splunk experience leading product, cloud and corporate development teams to oversee Splunk customer cloud transformation, acceleration and go-to-market strategy as the company’s first Chief Cloud Officer. Having spent the last two years transitioning the portfolio to be cloud first, he will accelerate customers’ shift to cloud and spearhead essential cloud-related partnerships and alliances. Sellakumar’s leadership will extend across Splunk’s product, engineering, strategy, sales, partner, and customer success teams to drive cloud growth. Sellakumar will report to Teresa Carlson, President and Chief Growth Officer.

Also reporting directly to Carlson, Hockin will lead the global marketing team and support Splunk’s go-to-market efforts to transition customers to cloud. Over the past three years at Splunk, Hockin has championed major marketing transformations to reposition Splunk as a cloud-first company and scale customer engagement and growth.

With more than 20 years of product management experience, Fort joins Splunk from AWS and will play an instrumental role in continuing to evolve its market-leading product portfolio of software and cloud services. Fort will serve as the senior vice president and Chief Product Officer reporting to Shawn Bice, President of Products and Technology. A former Microsoft and AWS general manager, he has a successful record guiding software teams through periods of high growth at scale and driving their transition to cloud.

For more information on the Splunk leadership team, please visit https://www.splunk.com/en_us/about-splunk/leadership.html.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on data at any scale.

Splunk, Splunk>, Data-to-Everything, D2E and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. 2021 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.

