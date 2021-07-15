checkAd

Micro-Mobility Leader, Helbiz, Launches E-Scooters in Waterloo, Iowa

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.07.2021   

Helbiz, a global leader in micro-mobility that is the business combination target of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNV), today announced that it has launched a fleet of 250 safe and innovative e-scooters in Waterloo, Iowa after securing a two-year permit.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005563/en/

Micro-Mobility Leader, Helbiz, Launches E-Scooters in Waterloo, Iowa (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to launch our fleet operations in Waterloo and look forward to providing safe and sustainable micro-mobility solutions to the local community,” said Gian Luca Spriano, Director of International Business Development. “With safety as our top priority, Helbiz will work closely with the city to ensure all transportation needs are met.”

Helbiz has opened a Waterloo-based office and warehouse to run its operations on-the-ground, employing a full-time team to ensure its fleet is charged, repaired and well-maintained. As part of the company’s ongoing safety guidelines, each device is cleaned and disinfected multiple times a day and comes equipped with hand sanitizer for riders to access before and after each trip.

To further support the company’s commitment to driving awareness and adoption of micro-mobility solutions, Helbiz plans to implement community engagement initiatives throughout the city. This will include frequent safety events with Helbiz-branded helmet giveaways, the Helbiz Apprenticeship Program, which provides career pathway opportunities in the high-demand micro-mobility industry, and the Helbiz Access Program, which offers discounts on rides for low-income residents.

Users can download the Helbiz mobile app on iOS and Android to instantly geolocate, rent and unlock e-scooters directly from their smartphones with just a tap. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

ABOUT HELBIZ

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, the company operates e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds in nearly 30 cities around the world including Washington, D.C., Alexandria, Arlington, Miami, Milan and Rome. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. In Q1 2021, Helbiz Inc announced a merger with SPAC GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNV), resulting in it becoming the first micro-mobility company listed on Nasdaq upon completion.

