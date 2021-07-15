Faraday Future to Host Investor Day on September 21, 2021

Faraday Future ("FF"), a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, announced today that it will host an investor day on September 21, 2021 at its headquarters in Los Angeles. The investor day will include an overview and test drive/ride of the FF 91, the ultimate-intelligent tech-luxury product, well positioned relative to industry leading automotive manufacturers; an overview of the company’s unique advanced technologies and IP portfolio; FF 81 overview; supply chain updates; manufacturing plans and Hanford factory update, including FF 91 launch progress/milestones; and FF user ecosystem strategy overview, including the user acquisition, user operations, and the value chain co-creation/sharing plan.

Faraday Future remains on track to complete its previously announced business combination with Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PSAC) on July 21, 2021, which is expected to provide approximately $1 billion in gross proceeds.

Established in May 2014, FF is a global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, headquartered in Los Angeles, California. FF's vision is to create a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem that empowers everyone to move, connect, breathe, and live freely. FF aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet and new usership models. With the FF 91, FF has envisioned a vehicle that redefines transportation, mobility, and connectivity, creating a true “third Internet living space,” complementing users’ home and smartphone Internet experience.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more differentiated businesses. The company is managed by Co-CEOs Jordan Vogel and Aaron Feldman.

Property Solutions I is a $230 million SPAC formed in July 2020 and is traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “PSAC”.

