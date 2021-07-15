checkAd

Faraday Future to Host Investor Day on September 21, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.07.2021, 14:00  |  25   |   |   

Faraday Future ("FF"), a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, announced today that it will host an investor day on September 21, 2021 at its headquarters in Los Angeles. The investor day will include an overview and test drive/ride of the FF 91, the ultimate-intelligent tech-luxury product, well positioned relative to industry leading automotive manufacturers; an overview of the company’s unique advanced technologies and IP portfolio; FF 81 overview; supply chain updates; manufacturing plans and Hanford factory update, including FF 91 launch progress/milestones; and FF user ecosystem strategy overview, including the user acquisition, user operations, and the value chain co-creation/sharing plan.

Institutional investors and analysts interested in attending should email ir@faradayfuture.com for registration information.

Faraday Future remains on track to complete its previously announced business combination with Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PSAC) on July 21, 2021, which is expected to provide approximately $1 billion in gross proceeds.

Users can reserve an FF 91 now at: https://www.ff.com/us/reserve.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Established in May 2014, FF is a global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, headquartered in Los Angeles, California. FF's vision is to create a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem that empowers everyone to move, connect, breathe, and live freely. FF aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet and new usership models. With the FF 91, FF has envisioned a vehicle that redefines transportation, mobility, and connectivity, creating a true “third Internet living space,” complementing users’ home and smartphone Internet experience.

FOLLOW FARADAY FUTURE:

https://www.ff.com/

https://twitter.com/FaradayFuture

https://www.facebook.com/faradayfuture/

https://www.instagram.com/faradayfuture/

www.linkedin.com/company/faradayfuture

ABOUT PROPERTY SOLUTIONS ACQUISITION CORP.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more differentiated businesses. The company is managed by Co-CEOs Jordan Vogel and Aaron Feldman.

Property Solutions I is a $230 million SPAC formed in July 2020 and is traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “PSAC”.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT

This press release relates to a proposed transaction between PSAC and FF. PSAC has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a registration statement on Form S-4 that includes a proxy statement and prospectus of PSAC and a consent solicitation statement with respect to FF. The proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus has been mailed to stockholders of PSAC as of the June 21, 2021 record date established for voting on the proposed business combination. PSAC also will file other relevant documents from time to time regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF PSAC ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT, PROSPECTUS AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT WILL BE FILED BY PSAC FROM TIME TO TIME WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of the proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus and other documents containing important information about PSAC and FF filed with the SEC, through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by PSAC, when and if available, can also be obtained free of charge by directing a written request to Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., 654 Madison Avenue, Suite 1009, New York, New York 10065.

Seite 1 von 3
Property Solutions Acquisition Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Property/Faraday Future neue EV Perle?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Faraday Future to Host Investor Day on September 21, 2021 Faraday Future ("FF"), a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, announced today that it will host an investor day on September 21, 2021 at its headquarters in Los Angeles. The investor day will include an overview and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Square Acquires Crew to Strengthen Workforce Management Offerings
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
ImmunityBio Announces Authorization to Proceed with Phase 1/2/3 Randomized Trial in South Africa of ...
CARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of Its Total Artificial Heart in the United States
NortonLifeLock Inc.: Possible Combination with Avast PLC (“Avast” or the “Company”)
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.07.21Faraday Future Hosts Successful Meetings with Vendor Trust Suppliers Ahead of the Scheduled Closing of its Merger with Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (PSAC)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. and Faraday Future Remind Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. Stockholders to Vote by 11: 59 p.m. ET on July 19, 2021 to Approve Business Combination
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.06.21Faraday Future Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for the Business Combination of FF and Property Solutions Acquisition Corp.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.06.21Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Special Meeting Date for Proposed Business Combination With Faraday Future
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.06.21Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. Revises Record Date for Stockholders Eligible to Vote on Merger
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten