Progressive Reports June 2021 Results

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR ) today reported the following results for June 2021 and the second quarter of 2021:

June Quarter (millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)

2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Net premiums written $ 3,627.3 $ 3,201.6 13 % $ 11,480.3 $ 10,140.0 13 % Net premiums earned $ 3,459.9 $ 3,023.1 14 % $ 10,982.3 $ 9,648.6 14 % Net income $ 132.8 $ 470.9 (72) % $ 790.1 $ 1,790.4 (56) % Per share available to common shareholders $ 0.22 $ 0.80 (72) % $ 1.34 $ 3.04 (56) % Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities $ 124.2 $ 142.9 (13) % $ 461.8 $ 890.8 (48) % Combined ratio 100.5 86.9 13.6 pts. 96.5 87.7 8.8 pts. Average diluted equivalent common shares 586.8 587.3 0 % 586.8 587.2 0 %

On June 1, 2021, we acquired Protective Insurance Corporation and subsidiaries (“Protective”). Therefore, our June 2021 companywide results include, for the first time, the results of Protective, which are predominately included in the Commercial Lines business results throughout the release. Periods prior to June 1, 2021, do not include Protective's results.