NLS Pharmaceutics Announces FDA Acceptance of IND Application to Initiate Clinical Trials with Quilience(R) (mazindol ER) to Treat Narcolepsy

STANS, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP)(NASDAQ:NLSPW) ("NLS" or the "Company"), a Swiss clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders, announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its Investigational New Drug application (IND) for Quilience® (mazindol extended release, or mazindol ER), the Company‘s lead drug candidate, for the treatment of narcolepsy. The open IND enables NLS to initiate its Phase 2a clinical trial to assess the safety and efficacy of Quilience® in patients diagnosed with narcolepsy.

The proposed multi-center study, to be conducted in both the U.S. and Europe, is expected to enroll 60 patients and commence in August 2021. The primary endpoint is the change from baseline in excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) as measured by the Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS), and a key secondary endpoint is the change from baseline in mean weekly number of cataplexy attacks in the anticipated subset of patients with cataplexy.

"We are pleased to now have an open IND so that we can initiate our clinical program with Quilience®, our novel formulation of mazindol ER, for the treatment of narcolepsy," said Alex Zwyer, Chief Executive Officer of NLS. "We remain on track to commence our prospective Phase 2a clinical trial for Quilience® next month as we focus on bringing this treatment option to patients suffering from narcolepsy as soon as possible."

About NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a Swiss-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company led by an experienced management team with a track record of developing and repurposing product candidates to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The Company's lead product candidate, Quilience® is a proprietary extended-release formulation of mazindol (mazindol ER), and is being developed for the treatment of narcolepsy. NLS completed a phase 2 study in the U.S. evaluating its other mazindol-based drug candidate, Nolazol® in adult subjects with ADHD. The study met all primary and secondary endpoints and was well-tolerated. Quilience® has received Orphan Drug Designations both in the U.S. and in Europe for the treatment of narcolepsy.