High Tide and Halo Announce Closing of Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo

High Tide Inc. (“High Tide”) (TSXV:HITI) (NASDAQ: HITI) (FRA:2LYA) and Halo Collective Inc.(formerly Halo Labs Inc.) (“Halo”) (NEO: HALO, OTCQX: AGEEF, Germany: A9KN) are pleased to announce the closing of High Tide’s sale of KushBar retail cannabis assets to Halo (“Asset Sale”), on the terms set out in the amended and restated asset purchase agreement (the “Amended Agreement”), previously announced on September 1, 2020.

Under the Asset Sale, High Tide sold its three (3) operating KushBar retail cannabis stores (the “Portfolio”) to a wholly-owned subsidiary of Halo (“Halo KushBar”) for $5.7 million, payable in the form of:

a)

a deposit of $3.5 million which has already been paid to High Tide by way of issuance of 13,461,538 Halo common shares to High Tide at a deemed price of $0.26 per common share. These shares were sold during 2020.

 

b)

a convertible promissory note which was issued by Halo on closing of the Asset Sale (the “Initial Note”) in the principal amount of $1.8 million with a conversion rate of $0.16 per Halo common share; and

 

c)

a convertible promissory note to be issued by Halo on the 12-month anniversary of closing (the “Earnout Note”; together with the Initial Note, the “Halo Notes”) in the principal amount of $400,000 with a conversion rate of $0.16 per Halo common share, provided that certain revenue thresholds are met. If the Portfolio has produced aggregate revenue of less than the set threshold during the prior 12 months, then the principal amount of the Earnout Note will be reduced dollar for dollar.

The Halo Notes are secured by a share pledge granted by Halo over all of the shares of Halo KushBar, and are also to be guaranteed by Halo KushBar on a limited recourse basis through the pledge of the Portfolio.

The parties worked together to successfully secure the necessary regulatory licences and approvals from Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (“AGLC”).

Halo will continue to engage High Tide to substantially oversee all aspects of its retail cannabis operations with respect to the Portfolio and will pay High Tide ongoing royalties for regulatory advisory services and retail management through blended monthly payments.

