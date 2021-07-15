checkAd

PPG Appoints Melissa Wills as Vice President, Finance Administration

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the appointment of Melissa Wills as vice president, finance administration, effective August 1, 2021. Wills will continue to report to PPG senior vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), Vince Morales.

PPG announced the appointment of Melissa Wills as vice president, finance administration, effective August 1, 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

In this newly created role, Wills will continue with her current responsibilities as CFO, Americas, and will add responsibility and oversight of financial administration for PPG’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific regions. Wills will draw upon her broad and diverse experiences in various business finance roles, corporate finance functions, shared financial services and audit to drive efficient and effective business finance support and transactional processing.

Wills has held a variety of roles of increasing responsibility over her career with PPG. She joined PPG in 1989 at the Chillicothe, Ohio, Shared Financial Services Center and later moved into the automotive coatings business, where she held finance and strategic planning leadership roles. Wills was appointed director, global shared financial services, in 2006; director, strategic planning, in 2009; director, finance business process transformation in 2010; and assistant controller in 2011. She became director, corporate audit services in 2013, and was named global finance director, automotive refinish, in 2017. Wills was promoted to CFO of the United States and Canada region in 2018, and assumed her current role as CFO, Americas, adding the Latin America region to her accountability in March 2021.

Wills earned a bachelor of science degree at Shawnee State University and a master of business administration degree at Franklin University.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Corporate

