checkAd

Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Getting Closer To Completion Of Land Surveys: Permits To Follow

Autor: Accesswire
15.07.2021, 14:20  |  54   |   |   

Company Hired Ramsay Land Surveying, PC To Survey Five Properties To Qualify For Required Permits To Begin OperationsNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the Company") …

Company Hired Ramsay Land Surveying, PC To Survey Five Properties To Qualify For Required Permits To Begin Operations

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the Company") (https://greensolarutility.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which has recently announced projects in the rapidly growing urban gardening sector with solar greenhouses dedicated primarily to rooftop farming, and which announced project to convert old shipping/cargo containers into inexpensive greenhouses for urban and inner city neighborhoods and Host Sites for Its Community Solar Program has today announced that it has contracted with a land surveyor to conduct Topographical Surveys and/or Elevation Certificates for five sites in New York. Ramsay Land Surveying, PC is close to completing the surveys which will allow the Company to take the final steps to getting the required permits to begin operations.

The topographical surveys and elevation certificates are for the following properties:

  • 747 Main Street, New Rochelle (Topographical)
  • 4290 Austin Blvd, Island Park (Topographical)
  • 607 Station Road, Bell Port (Topographical)
  • 11 Station Road, Bell Port (Topographical)
  • 58 Palisades, Yonkers (Topographical & Elevation)

CEO James DiPrima said: "The completion of these expedited surveys & elevation certificates will allow us to meet the requirements to obtain the permits which will allow us to begin working on these site… with more to follow. It's an exciting time for the Company and we are looking forward to take the next steps with these properties and others to follow."

For more information go to: https://greensolarutility.com

About Chuck's Vintage:

Chuck's Vintage provides its clients an all access pass to historical fashion. Accessories, garments and complete ensembles from a bygone era, lest we forget its beauty. It seems only fitting that Chuck's Vintage would open its doors during a pandemic that is most closely associated with the plague that befell Los Angeles in 1924. In these times of uncertainty, and ever-changing business regulations and restrictions, Chuck's Vintage is doing its best to provide clients with a white glove experience.

Seite 1 von 3
Green Stream Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Getting Closer To Completion Of Land Surveys: Permits To Follow Company Hired Ramsay Land Surveying, PC To Survey Five Properties To Qualify For Required Permits To Begin OperationsNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the Company") …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CORRECTION: Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site for Community Solar Program; 25 ...
Cinedigm Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
LightPath Technologies Announces a Joint Project for the Development of Light-Weight Broadband ...
Stabilisation Notice, End of Stabilisation Period and Exercise of Over-Allotment Option
Atlas Mara Announces Successful Restructuring
Cloud DX Remote Patient Monitoring Helps Canadian Hospitals Address Pandemic-Related Surgical ...
Dolphin Entertainment Congratulates 42West on 2021 Emmy Nominations
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Executes 7.75-year Lease Renewal at Office Property in Burnsville, ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
Network-1 Expands Its Foreign M2M/IoT Patent Portfolio With Three New Granted Patents
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Critical Elements Retains Ex-Rockwood Lithium Expert for its Hydroxide Engineering Market Study
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit
Linde plc: Linde Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
Gamehost Announces AGM Voting Results
Naked Brand Group Announces 2021 Annual General Meeting
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.07.21CORRECTION: Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site for Community Solar Program; 25 Year Model Program With Expected Project Revenues in Excess of $13 Million
Accesswire | Analysen
14.07.21Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site For Community Solar Program; 25 Year Model Program With Expected Project Revenues In Excess Of $13 Million
Accesswire | Analysen
13.07.21Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Noted As A Key Stock to Watch in the Solar Space
Accesswire | Analysen
12.07.21Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signing Up Host Sites For New York State Community Solar Program
Accesswire | Analysen
09.07.21Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Hires Famous NY City Horticultural Firm To Design Irrigation Systems For Company's Solar Greenhouses Reimagined From Old Shipping/Cargo Containers
Accesswire | Analysen
08.07.21Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Launches New Website to Re-Brand Company
Accesswire | Analysen
07.07.21Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Delivers Its First Solar Greenhouse…Ahead of Schedule!
Accesswire | Analysen
06.07.21Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Joint Venture with Premiere Empire Energy to Immediately Begin Installation of 21 Electronic Charging Stations
Accesswire | Analysen
02.07.21Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces Joint Venture with Premiere Empire Energy to Install Electronic Charging Stations
Accesswire | Analysen
01.07.21Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That It Is On-Schedule To Launch Its First Solar Greenhouse Next Week
Accesswire | Analysen