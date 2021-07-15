checkAd

Allstate Announces June 2021 and Second Quarter 2021 Catastrophe Losses

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.07.2021, 14:22  |  23   |   |   

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today announced estimated catastrophe losses for the month of June of $195 million or $154 million, after-tax. Catastrophe losses for the second quarter totaled $752 million, after-tax.

Catastrophe losses in June comprised 11 events at an estimated cost of $178 million plus unfavorable prior period reserve estimates. Three large wind, hail and rain events, primarily impacting the Midwest, accounted for approximately 70% of June estimated catastrophe losses.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
 This news release contains “forward-looking statements” that anticipate results based on our estimates, assumptions and plans that are subject to uncertainty. These statements are made subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may be identified by their use of words like “plans,” “seeks,” “expects,” “will,” “should,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “believes,” “likely,” “targets” and other words with similar meanings. We believe these statements are based on reasonable estimates, assumptions and plans. However, if the estimates, assumptions or plans underlying the forward-looking statements prove inaccurate or if other risks or uncertainties arise, actual results could differ materially from those communicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements may be found in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements are as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Wertpapier


