Jenoptik Sells EUR 7 Million-Revenue Business to Marposs

(PLX AI) – Jenoptik sells non-optical process metrology business for grinding machines to Marposs.

Marposs takes over all Jenoptik employees at the main site in Peseux, Switzerland, as well as in Ratingen and Ludwigsburg, Germany, 40 people in total

In 2020, Jenoptik generated revenue of around 7 million euros with process metrology for grinding machines

In 2020, Jenoptik generated revenue of around 7 million euros with process metrology for grinding machines

With the sale, Jenoptik is focusing more strongly on those metrology areas in which the group is well positioned on the global market, and is divesting smaller, highly specialized, non-optical activities in its Light & Production division



