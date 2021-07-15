checkAd

Jenoptik Sells EUR 7 Million-Revenue Business to Marposs

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Jenoptik sells non-optical process metrology business for grinding machines to Marposs.Marposs takes over all Jenoptik employees at the main site in Peseux, Switzerland, as well as in Ratingen and Ludwigsburg, Germany, 40 people in …

  • (PLX AI) – Jenoptik sells non-optical process metrology business for grinding machines to Marposs.
  • Marposs takes over all Jenoptik employees at the main site in Peseux, Switzerland, as well as in Ratingen and Ludwigsburg, Germany, 40 people in total
  • In 2020, Jenoptik generated revenue of around 7 million euros with process metrology for grinding machines
  • With the sale, Jenoptik is focusing more strongly on those metrology areas in which the group is well positioned on the global market, and is divesting smaller, highly specialized, non-optical activities in its Light & Production division
