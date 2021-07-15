checkAd

Calix Is Attracting the Best and Brightest With an A+ Company Culture, As Highlighted by Latest Comparably Accolades

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.07.2021   

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that it has received two new Comparably awards for the Best Leadership Teams and Best CEOs for Diversity from one of the leading culture and compensation monitoring sites in the United States. Led by chief executive officer Carl Russo—who is rated 95/100 by Calix employees—the company has achieved the highest diversity score ranking from Comparably, placing Calix in the top five percent among similarly sized companies in the U.S. To determine the diversity score, Comparably analyzed anonymous survey feedback from what Comparably defines as employees of color (non-Caucasian) working across 60,000 U.S. companies. The new awards were announced just months after Comparably named Calix one of the Best Places to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area with a coveted A+ culture rating that reflects 4.9/5 stars—and presented the company with six prestigious awards spanning product and design, engineering, and sales.

“True leadership is about supporting employee development and fostering a collaborative, creative, and diverse culture that enables both the individual and the company to excel,” said Jason Nazar, chief executive officer for Comparably. “Calix CEO Carl Russo and his executive team are clearly leading by example and inspiring employees across the organization with a transparent and results-driven culture that is empathetic and open-minded. It is precisely why this rapidly growing company has been repeatedly highlighted as one of the best places to work in the United States.”

Indeed, employees have consistently given overall Calix culture an A+ rating of 4.9/5 stars, with extremely high scores across multiple categories including work culture, leadership, gender, professional development opportunities, work-life balance, and benefits. Moreover, Calix ranked 26 for Best Company Outlook among large companies in April 2021, putting it in the top-rated companies alongside technology giant Apple (22) and ahead of Amazon (34). Calix also ranked in the top 50 for Best Global Culture among companies with more than 500 employees, and as the 13th Best Places to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area among companies with at least 25 employees.

