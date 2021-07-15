Agilysys Hosts Virtual Event To Unveil New And Modernized Products

The three-day event will provide insight into the full spectrum of guest experience solutions offered by Agilysys. Attendees will learn how Agilysys has leveraged its 40+ years of industry knowledge and trusted solutions to deliver VIP experiences built on a robust modern cloud-native technology architecture. During the 3-day event, Agilysys will demonstrate how to achieve success using Agilysys’ SaaS and on-premise end-to-end solutions for property management, point-of-sale, inventory and procurement, payments, document management and more, through a seamless combination of flexible, mobile and contactless solutions.

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today announced its upcoming Virtual Event: Agilysys - Next Generation Hospitality, to be held online from July 27-29, 2021.

"In keeping with our commitment to Pure Hospitality, Obsessively Customer-Centric focus and Comprehensive End-To-End Solution Suites, this event will provide an excellent forum for us to share the results of our 4 year-investment in product enhancement, innovation and technology leadership," said Ramesh Srinivasan, President & CEO at Agilysys. "We have an outstanding agenda of topics and speakers to illustrate how operators can use our products to create a truly enhanced and differentiating guest journey."

Sessions during the event will discuss:

Agilysys Strategy - Trusted Solutions, Modern Technology

Insights into the Engaged Guest - What it means to your success

Contactless Solutions – Leveraging self-service for new and on-going value

Insights into Agilysys solution innovations across the hospitality landscape

For more information about Agilysys – Next Generation Hospitality, or to register for the virtual event, Click HERE.

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, healthcare, and sports and entertainment. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. During recent years, Agilysys has made major investments in R&D and has successfully modernized virtually all their longstanding trusted software solutions. Now the combination of trusted solutions and modern technology backed up with world class services and support makes Agilysys a compelling value proposition. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA.

For more information, visit www.agilysys.com.

