Timbercreek Financial Announces Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in connection with Bought Deal Offering of Convertible Debentures

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSX: TF) (“Timbercreek Financial” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the underwriters of its bought deal offering of 5.25% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures of the Company due July 31, 2028 (the “Debentures”) have fully exercised their previously announced over-allotment option, resulting in the issuance by the Company of an additional $5.0 million aggregate principal amount of Debentures. The exercise of the over-allotment option brings the total aggregate principal amount of Debentures issued by the Company to $55.0 million. The Debentures are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TF.DB.D”.

The syndicate of underwriters for the bought deal offering of Debentures was co-led by National Bank Financial Inc. and TD Securities Inc. and included RBC Dominion Securities Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., Raymond James Ltd., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., iA Private Wealth Inc. and Manulife Securities Incorporated.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the exercise of the over-allotment option to repay amounts owing under its secured revolving credit facility, and to subsequently draw on the credit facility for the purpose of redeeming its 5.45% convertible unsecured debentures due March 31, 2022.

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and accordingly may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly within the United States, its possessions and other areas subject to its jurisdiction or to, or for the account or for the benefit of, a U.S. person, except where an exemption from registration is available. This news release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while targeting strong risk-adjusted returns for investors.

Disclaimers

This news release contains forward-looking statements about Timbercreek Financial, including, but not limited to, the proposed use of proceeds from the offering. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “foresee”, “could”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “strive”, “will”, “may”, “potential” and “should” and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward looking statements reflect the Company’s current views, beliefs, assumptions and intentions, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including, without limitation, risks disclosed in the Company’s public filings. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to nor assumes any obligation to update these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, plans, events or otherwise, unless required by law.

