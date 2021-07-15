BK Technologies Receives Order From Florida State Parks For BKR 5000

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that it has received an order from Florida State Parks for its new BKR 5000 portable communications technology.BK President Tim Vitou …

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that it has received an order from Florida State Parks for its new BKR 5000 portable communications technology.BK President Tim Vitou …

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that it has received an order from Florida State Parks for its new BKR 5000 portable communications technology. BK President Tim Vitou commented, "Florida State Parks has been a valued BK customer for many years, and we're pleased to support their upgrade to our new BK 5000 technology. By virtue of the state's geography, the agency contends with fire emergencies in both remote areas and in the wildland-urban interface. Its highly trained fire management professionals often cooperate with the Florida Forest Service as well as federal agencies for locations both within and outside of state parks, so it is critical that they have access to the most reliable, state-of-the-art portable communications platform. We look forward to continuing our support of Florida State Parks as they deploy our BKR 5000 portable communications technology to help the agency keep the vast area of recreational state parkland, as well as surrounding communities, protected during fire events."