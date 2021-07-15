BK Technologies Receives Order From Florida State Parks For BKR 5000
WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that it has received an order from Florida State Parks for its new BKR 5000 portable communications technology.BK President Tim Vitou …
WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that it has received an order from Florida State Parks for its new BKR 5000 portable communications technology.BK President Tim Vitou …
WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that it has received an order from Florida State Parks for its new BKR 5000 portable communications technology.
BK President Tim Vitou commented, "Florida State Parks has been a valued BK customer for many years, and we're pleased to support their upgrade to our new BK 5000 technology. By virtue of the state's geography, the agency contends with fire emergencies in both remote areas and in the wildland-urban interface. Its highly trained fire management professionals often cooperate with the Florida Forest Service as well as federal agencies for locations both within and outside of state parks, so it is critical that they have access to the most reliable, state-of-the-art portable communications platform. We look forward to continuing our support of Florida State Parks as they deploy our BKR 5000 portable communications technology to help the agency keep the vast area of recreational state parkland, as well as surrounding communities, protected during fire events."
The BKR 5000 comes in three tiers allowing maximum flexibility and customization for the user's mission-critical needs and has been designed to meet the requirements of today's tough Public Safety communications environment. The BKR 5000 was designed and developed by the BK Technologies engineering team with extensive input from customers to incorporate the features and options needed by first responders.
A full line of accessories is available including intelligent battery and charging solutions, IP68 remote speaker microphones, and the popular BK wildland fire alkaline battery "clamshell". The new BKR 5000 is expected to be a platform that enhances BK's ability to address significant new vertical markets leading to expanded growth and market share.
About BK Technologies
BK Technologies Corporation manufactures high-specification, American-made communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies is honored to serve these heroes with reliable equipment when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI". Maintaining its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its website at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.
0 Kommentare