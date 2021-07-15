checkAd

Jupiter Wellness Announces Appointment of Dr. Andy Goren to Scientific Advisory Board

Autor: Accesswire
15.07.2021, 14:30  |  37   |   |   

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW), today announced that Dr Andy Goren has been appointed to its Scientific Advisory Board.Dr. Andy Goren has more than twenty years of experience in clinical research, …

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW), today announced that Dr Andy Goren has been appointed to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Andy Goren has more than twenty years of experience in clinical research, development, and commercialization of breakthrough therapeutics and diagnostics. Among his list of many firsts in dermatology, Dr. Goren was the first to develop a clinical genetic test for predicting androgenetic alopecia, the first to discover epigenetic markers predicting anti-androgen therapy response in female androgenetic alopecia, the first to develop a clinical acne vulgaris antibiotic response test based on P. Acnes bacterial genomics, and the first to develop a rapid-test for predicting Minoxidil response in Androgenetic Alopecia.

Dr. Goren is actively involved in the development, commercialization, and listing of several drugs and medical devices including new therapies for female pattern hair loss, chemotherapy-induced alopecia, excessive hair shedding, female sexual dysfunction, and COVID-19. His latest research involves the use of anti-androgen therapy for the treatment of COVID-19 that was performed in conjunction with the Brazilian Government.

Dr. Goren is the President and Chief Medical Officer of Applied Biology, Irvine, CA. He is External Medical Advisor and a Co-Researcher, Trichology Unit, Ramon y Cajal Hospital, Madrid, Spain, a Visiting Professor of Dermatology, Department of Dermatology and Venereology, Clinical Hospital Center Sestre Milosrdnice, Zagreb, Croatia, a Medical Doctor at the Skin & Cosmetic Research Dept., Shanghai Skin Disease Hospital, Shanghai, China, and a Visiting Medical Doctor, Department of Dermatology and Venereology, L.T.M. Medical College Sion, Mumbai, India. Clinical Research Director at Samel Hospital, Manaus, Brazil. Dr. Goren has published dozens of peer-reviewed original medical research papers. He is an honorary as well as an ordinary member of several dermatology societies worldwide as well as a regular lecturer at dermatology congresses around the world.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Goren to our Scientific Advisory Board" stated Dr. Glynn Wilson, Chief Scientific Officer of Jupiter Wellness. "We have already established an important collaboration with him and his colleagues for our clinical programs in eczema, burns, and actinic keratosis. Andy's expertise in dermatology and widespread access to clinics worldwide will help progress the development of our skin products and provide us access to patients through his many affiliations with large dermatological hospitals around the world. More importantly, he has a unique understanding of the translation of scientific data into commercial products".

Seite 1 von 3
Jupiter Wellness Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jupiter Wellness Announces Appointment of Dr. Andy Goren to Scientific Advisory Board JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW), today announced that Dr Andy Goren has been appointed to its Scientific Advisory Board.Dr. Andy Goren has more than twenty years of experience in clinical research, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CORRECTION: Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site for Community Solar Program; 25 ...
Cinedigm Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
LightPath Technologies Announces a Joint Project for the Development of Light-Weight Broadband ...
Stabilisation Notice, End of Stabilisation Period and Exercise of Over-Allotment Option
Atlas Mara Announces Successful Restructuring
Cloud DX Remote Patient Monitoring Helps Canadian Hospitals Address Pandemic-Related Surgical ...
Dolphin Entertainment Congratulates 42West on 2021 Emmy Nominations
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Executes 7.75-year Lease Renewal at Office Property in Burnsville, ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
Network-1 Expands Its Foreign M2M/IoT Patent Portfolio With Three New Granted Patents
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Critical Elements Retains Ex-Rockwood Lithium Expert for its Hydroxide Engineering Market Study
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit
Linde plc: Linde Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
Gamehost Announces AGM Voting Results
Naked Brand Group Announces 2021 Annual General Meeting
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.07.21Jupiter Wellness Announces initiation of Head-to-Head Trial Comparing JW-100 and Eucrisa(R) for the Treatment of Mild-to-Moderate Eczema
Accesswire | Analysen
09.07.21Jupiter Wellness Licenses Photocil(TM), a Novel Topical Treatment of Psoriasis, Vitiligo, Pruritis and Atopic Dermatitis
Accesswire | Analysen
22.06.21Results of Clinical Study Showing That JW 100 Significantly Reduces ISGA Score in Atopic Dermatitis (AD) Published
Accesswire | Analysen
17.06.21Jupiter Wellness Licenses Patents for the Treatment of Contact Dermatitis
Accesswire | Analysen