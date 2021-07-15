checkAd

International Online Conference Presents Thirty Years of Child Abuse Research

Dr. Laurie Matthew OBE, Dr. Ellen Lacter, Wendy Hoffman and Neil Brick

EASTHAMPTON, Mass., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

S.M.A.R.T. Ritual Abuse and Mind Control Newsletter and Conferences - Neil Brick, Editor https://ritualabuse.us

On August 14 and 15th 2021, SMART Newsletters presents their 24th child and ritual abuse conference.

SMART is celebrating 25 years of presenting online high quality, factual information about organized abuse.  https://ritualabuse.us/smart-conference/

Dr. Laurie Matthew OBE - Ritual Abuse in the UK

Her presentation will focus on the challenges, experiences and perspectives of ritual abuse survivors in the UK and parts of Europe over the past 30 years and explore the current situation in the UK. Laurie Matthew has over 40 years experience of directly supporting abuse survivors. Her recently published research has included participatory research with adult ritual abuse. https://www.rans.org.uk/

Dr. Ellen Lacter - One Hundred Children: A Parable for Healing from Dissociation-savvy Mind Control

She has written a parable with 15 fictionalized examples to help both identities who navigate daily life and more dissociated programmed identities to reflect on their programming and to exercise more conscious control over all of the abuser manipulations that they endured. Ellen Lacter has expertise in the treatment of dissociative disorders and severe trauma and has many publications on these subjects. www.endritualabuse.org

Wendy Hoffman – Self Esteem

Programming turns you away from your true self. Programmers and even satanic families do everything they can to make their victims feel bad about themselves, debasing them in every way possible. Wendy Hoffman endured various forms of secret mind control. She wants to help and support other survivors in their quests for freedom. https://ritualabuse.us/smart/wendy-hoffman/

Neil Brick - Mind Control and How to Stop it

This presentation will explain how mind control and different suggestive techniques work in a variety of individual and public settings. Ways to expose and prevent mind control will be discussed.  Neil Brick is a survivor of ritual abuse and mind control. His work continues to educate the public about child abuse, trauma and ritual abuse crimes. http://neilbrick.com

Developing a Mind of your Own – A Question and Answer Format
 Facilitators: Wendy Hoffman and Neil Brick

Mind control is overwhelming by design. This is an opportunity to ask questions about what is difficult for you. 

Child and Ritual Abuse Resources

Proof That Ritual Abuse Exists
https://ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/

Ritual Abuse and Child Abuse References
https://ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/studies/satanic-ritual-abuse-evidence-with-information-on-the-mcmartin-preschool-case/

Research and Information on Dissociative Identity Disorder
https://ritualabuse.us/research/did/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1574791/smart_Logo.jpg




