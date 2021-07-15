CSG Systems International to Hold Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on August 4

CSG (R) (NASDAQ: CSGS) invites you to participate in a conference call on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 5:00pm EDT to discuss the company's second quarter 2021 earnings results. The conference call will feature CSG President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Shepherd and CSG Chief Financial Officer Rollie Johns.

To reach the conference, call 1-833-921-1665 and use the passcode 4290448.

Click here to join a webcast of CSG's earnings call in live or archived format.

About CSG

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage, and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted provider for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including Airtel Africa, América Móvil, AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Formula 1, Hutchison 3 Indonesia, Inmarsat, Mastercard, Maximus, Microsoft, Mobily, MTN, New Leaf Service Contracts, State of California DMV, TalkTalk and Telstra. To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact:

John Rea

Investor Relations

CSG

+1 (210) 687 4409

john.rea@csgi.com

