Fidelity Study Finds Many Couples in Need of Coaching When It Comes to Money Matters

With so many couples finally getting married this summer after a long year of pandemic proposals and postponed weddings, Fidelity Investments, a leading lifetime financial planning company, has an important reminder: after the wait, it’s important to begin forever on the right financial footing. And yet, according to Fidelity’s 2021 Couples & Money study , while 57% of respondents say they are joint decision makers on retirement and other long-term financial goals, more than half of all non-retired couples disagree on how much savings is needed to reach their retirement objectives. In addition, 1 in 5 (22%) women report having little or no involvement in retirement planning. What’s more, 40% of those with a same-sex partner report having only one primary retirement decision-maker, compared to only 27% of those with an opposite-sex partner. The solution is clear: make money a team sport.

According to the Fidelity Investments 2021 Couples and Money study, some money matters are more difficult than others to discuss.

The study, which has been conducted since 2007 and is unique in testing agreement between married couples on communication and knowledge of finances, uncovered some interesting news: even though 7 in 10 (71%) of partners say they communicate at least very well with their other half—and about 1 in 4 claim to do so exceptionally well—almost 4 in 10 (39%) of respondents couldn’t correctly identify how much their partner makes for a salary. Additionally, 44% admit to arguing about money at least occasionally and nearly 1 in 5 (18%) identify money as their greatest relationship challenge, suggesting for many couples, a bit more practice is necessary before they go for the gold when it comes to financial bliss.

“Money discussions are not always easy, but the fact so many couples feel they are in sync and are comfortable talking about financial topics is encouraging, even if the conversations do occasionally end in disagreement,” said Stacey Watson, senior vice president of Life Event Planning at Fidelity. “Openly discussing financial matters helps people feel more confident, more closely aligned, and better equipped to take on the future. For all couples, the best advice for money conversations is that it’s not a competition, so stick with it and keep the dialogue going.”