The Glimpse Group Announces Multiyear Virtual Reality Software License and Services Partnership with Edstutia

Adept XR, a Glimpse subsidiary company, partners with Edstutia to Launch Immersive VR Campus for Higher Education

NEW YORK, NY, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Adept XR, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAR; “Glimpse”), and a provider of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) corporate learning and training software & services solutions, today announced a multiyear, six figure software license and services relationship with online modular higher education alternative company, Edstutia. 

By leveraging Adept XR’s (https://adeptxr.com/) VR software platform - Elevate - Edstutia plans to build a unique, first of its kind, immersive VR campus to enhance learning experiences, presentations, classroom discussions, as well as immersive video “road trips” and simulations. The first VR campus is scheduled to launch in Edstutia’s Fall semester on October 2021. 

“I believe VR and AR will completely reshape how people learn,” said Edstutia Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Christine Janssen, PhD. “The immersive experiences that Adept XR creates revolutionize traditional learning in a classroom, which typically rely on passive and remote learning.”

Dr. Janssen continued, “I have worked with Glimpse in different professional capacities over the last two years and experienced first-hand the power of Adept XR’s Elevate VR platform for classroom engagement. The capabilities and possibilities that VR opens to improving the student experience and educational impact are incredible.”

Lyron Bentovim, Chief Executive Officer of The Glimpse Group, commented, “Edstutia is at the forefront leveraging technology and experiential learning to disrupt traditional antiquated learning methods in higher education.  We are excited to partner with Christine and Edstutia to help them achieve their goal of building a next generation, first-of-its-kind, virtual campus for higher learning.  Glimpse continues to work with several other universities on the application of VR and AR to improve the learning experience.”       

About Adept XR

Adept Reality, LLC (dba Adept XR), a subsidiary company of the AR/VR company The Glimpse Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAR) combines learning science, cutting edge technology, and a unique position in the VR industry to bring amazing solutions to today’s toughest learning challenges. Adept XR offers immersive learning solutions for both higher education, and corporate training; www.adeptxr.com

