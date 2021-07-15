checkAd

MKS Instruments Announces Closing of Photon Control Acquisition

  • Expands Technology Solutions for Key Customers in Semiconductor Market   
  • Acquiring a Leader in Optical Sensors for Temperature Control used in Semiconductor Wafer Fabrication   
  • Enhances the MKS Surround the Chamber Portfolio  

ANDOVER, Mass., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) (“MKS”), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Photon Control Inc. (TSX:PHO).

“We anticipate the acquisition will further advance the MKS strategy to enhance our Surround the Chamber offering by adding optical sensors for temperature control for critical etch and deposition applications in semiconductor wafer fabrication," said MKS President and CEO John T.C. Lee. “In addition, Photon Control is a strong strategic fit with similar culture and vision to MKS.”  

About MKS Instruments  
MKS Instruments, Inc. is a global provider of instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power and control critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for our customers. Our products are derived from our core competencies in pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, electronic control technology, reactive gas generation and delivery, power generation and delivery, vacuum technology, lasers, photonics, optics, precision motion control, vibration control and laser-based manufacturing systems solutions. We also provide services relating to the maintenance and repair of our products, installation services and training. Our primary served markets include semiconductor, industrial technologies, life and health sciences, and research and defense. Additional information can be found at www.mksinst.com.  

SAFE HARBOR FOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS  
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the future financial performance, business prospects and growth of MKS. These statements are only predictions based on current assumptions and expectations. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “will,” “projects,” “intends,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “continues” and similar expressions) should be considered to be forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Among the important factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are our ability to successfully operate or integrate the Photon Control business into MKS, our ability to retain and integrate Photon Control employees into MKS, our ability to realize the expected benefits of the acquisition, and the other factors described in MKS’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the SEC. MKS is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release.  

MKS Contacts:  
Investor Relations:  
David Ryzhik  
Vice President, Investor Relations  
Telephone: (978) 557-5180  
Email: david.ryzhik@mksinst.com  
  
Press Relations:  
Bill Casey  
Senior Director, Marketing Communications  
Telephone: (630) 995-6384  
Email: bill.casey@mksinst.com  
  
Tom Davies / Jeremy Fielding  
Kekst CNC 
Emails: tom.davies@kekstcnc.com / jeremy.fielding@kekstcnc.com   





MKS Instruments Announces Closing of Photon Control Acquisition Expands Technology Solutions for Key Customers in Semiconductor Market   Acquiring a Leader in Optical Sensors for Temperature Control used in Semiconductor Wafer Fabrication   Enhances the MKS Surround the Chamber Portfolio   ANDOVER, Mass., …

