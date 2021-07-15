Iveda Announces Engagement with a PCAOB Auditor to Uplist Back to OTCQB Fully Reporting Status

MESA, Ariz., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iveda (OTC: IVDA), the worldwide solution provider of IvedaAI intelligent video search technology, Sentir video surveillance products, IvedaPinpoint and IvedaHome IoT (Internet of Things) platforms with smart devices, today announced the engagement of BF Borgers CPA PC to conduct audits under PCAOB Standards as required of its financial statements for the prior two years in preparation for uplisting to a fully reporting status with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).



BF Borgers CPA PC, with over 100 Audit Clients, has built its reputable practice by providing exceptional services to its clients through a commitment to its culture and values based on the three underlying principles of professionalism, responsiveness and quality. BF Borgers CPA PC performs 10-K audits and 10-Q quarterly reviews according to PCAOB standards for many publicly traded companies around the world that are listed on OTC, NASDAQ and NYSE.



The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (also known as the PCAOB) is a private-sector, nonprofit corporation created by the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 to oversee accounting professionals who provide independent audit reports for publicly traded companies. The PCAOB seeks to establish and maintain high quality auditing and related professional practice standards for audits of public companies and other issuers and broker-dealers in support of its mission to protect investors and further the public interest in the preparation of informative, accurate and independent audit reports.

Iveda’s goals are to elevate its position in the public market, starting with its recent Current Pink Sheet status achievement, and to increase its visibility to a wider range of long-term investors as reflected by recent private placements that improve its tangible asset position. As the Company’s financials already meet the U.S. GAAP standards with recent filings, the Company is determined to complete the full audit in a timely manner for uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market. This will achieve another corporate milestone in Iveda’s strategic plan.

“As we communicate with the audit committee and management of Iveda, I am pleased to confirm our understanding of the services we are to provide for the years ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 as required by the OTC Markets to obtain a fully reporting status,” stated Ben Borgers, managing director of BF Borgers CPA PC.