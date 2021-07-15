checkAd

Jones Soda Co. Signals Transformation with Planned Strategic Entry into the Cannabis Sector

Jones Soda Co. Issues Two Million Dollar Convertible Debenture for Development of Cannabis and CBD Product Lines

Jones Soda Co. Signs Non-Binding Term Sheet with Canadian Reporting Issuer in Connection with Planned Cross-Border Merger and Concurrent US$8,000,000 Strategic Financing

SEATTLE, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jones Soda Co. (“Jones” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: JSDA), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-designed label artwork, today announced that it has issued to SOL Global Investments Corp. (“SOL”) a US$2,000,000 unsecured convertible debenture (the “Convertible Debenture”) and has entered into a non-binding term sheet dated July 14, 2021 (the “Term Sheet”) with Pinestar Gold Inc. (“Pinestar”), a Canadian Reporting Issuer, and SOL. Jones intends to use the proceeds of the Convertible Debenture and transactions outlined in the Term Sheet exclusively for transaction costs and the expansion of Jones’ business to the production and sale of cannabis-containing beverages, edibles and related products.

Jones intends to operate its planned cannabis operations through one or more subsdiaries that are separate from its craft beverage business.  

“We believe that Cannabis-infused beverages and edibles are a perfect fit for the iconic personality of the Jones brand, and that the proposed transactions will lay the groundwork for a strategic transformation of the Company to an additional business line that we feel builds on our current business model,” said Mark Murray, President and CEO of Jones. ”We are also confident that SOL, along with certain large shareholders of Pinestar will provide Jones with the knowledge, expertise and resources necessary to help us deliver on our growth plans within the cannabis sector,” added Mr. Murray.

The proposed transactions outlined in the Term Sheet are subject to, amongst other conditions, due diligence by the parties, the negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement, approval of any applicable regulators, including any applicable securities exchanges, and approval by both the shareholders of Pinestar and the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

Proposed Transaction Steps Outlined in Term Sheet

Under the terms of the Term Sheet, Jones intends to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Pinestar (after a planned consolidation of such shares) and warrants exercisable into common shares of Pinestar in exchange for an aggregate of 4,000,000 shares of Jones common stock (the “Jones Shares”) and 1,674,808 warrants exercisable into Jones Shares as part of a statutory plan of arrangement (the “Plan of Arrangement”) under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and in reliance on applicable exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under Canadian and United States securities laws.

Jones Soda Co. Signals Transformation with Planned Strategic Entry into the Cannabis Sector Jones Soda Co. Issues Two Million Dollar Convertible Debenture for Development of Cannabis and CBD Product Lines Jones Soda Co. Signs Non-Binding Term Sheet with Canadian Reporting Issuer in Connection with Planned Cross-Border Merger and …

