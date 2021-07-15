Safe-T Named as a 2021 Emerging Leader in the Zero Trust Network Security (ZTNS) Market by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of global Zero Trust Network Security (ZTNS) market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the major global vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix, providing strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Sachin Birajdar, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, “ZoneZero SDP offers secured and transparent access to any internal application, service, and data for all user types, devices and locations. ZoneZero SDP provides patented reverse-access technology to eliminate the need to open incoming ports in the organization's firewall. ZoneZero SDP offers clientless supports to TCP application, and ability to unify all the access use cases including internal and VPN users. ZoneZero SDP also allows administrators to deploy new Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) solutions, upgrade existing Virtual private network (VPN) infrastructure to Zero Trust Networks Access (ZTNA), and add Multi Factor Authentication)MFA( to any VPN, service, and application. With overall strong performance across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact, Safe-T is positioned as the 2021 emerging leader in the global Zero Trust Network Security (ZTNS) market."

The global ZTNS market is witnessing huge growth driven by continued investments in digital transformation projects leading to increased adoption of cloud and hybrid infrastructures, remote working, and rise in IoT devices, Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), and Wear Your Own Device (WYOD). According to the research “SPARK Matrix: Zero Trust Network Security (ZTNS), 2021,” a majority of the ZTNS solutions offer basic capabilities to secure user access to applications and information irrespective of the location, time, and nature of the device used. The solutions offer comprehensive capabilities including principle of least privilege, continuous adaptive authentication, granular and contextual access control, consistent meaningful policies, application-level access, and dark network defense. However, the breadth and depth of functionalities may differ between different vendors’ offerings. Driven by the increasing competition and emergence of a variety of vendors with different technological strengths, ZTNS vendors are increasingly looking at improving their product and market strategy and overall technology value proposition to remain competitive. The primary differentiators to evaluate ZTNS solutions include advanced security features, sophistication of technology platform, wide application and user support, integration and interoperability, ability to coexist with VPN, and such others.