checkAd

Safe-T Named as a 2021 Emerging Leader in the Zero Trust Network Security (ZTNS) Market by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 14:30  |  28   |   |   

Herzliya, Israel, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, today announced that Quadrant Knowledge Solutions has named Safe-T as a 2021 emerging leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Zero Trust Network Security (ZTNS) market. Click here to read the report.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of global Zero Trust Network Security (ZTNS) market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the major global vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix, providing strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Sachin Birajdar, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, “ZoneZero SDP offers secured and transparent access to any internal application, service, and data for all user types, devices and locations. ZoneZero SDP provides patented reverse-access technology to eliminate the need to open incoming ports in the organization's firewall. ZoneZero SDP offers clientless supports to TCP application, and ability to unify all the access use cases including internal and VPN users. ZoneZero SDP also allows administrators to deploy new Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) solutions, upgrade existing Virtual private network (VPN) infrastructure to Zero Trust Networks Access (ZTNA), and add Multi Factor Authentication)MFA( to any VPN, service, and application. With overall strong performance across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact, Safe-T is positioned as the 2021 emerging leader in the global Zero Trust Network Security (ZTNS) market."

The global ZTNS market is witnessing huge growth driven by continued investments in digital transformation projects leading to increased adoption of cloud and hybrid infrastructures, remote working, and rise in IoT devices, Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), and Wear Your Own Device (WYOD). According to the research “SPARK Matrix: Zero Trust Network Security (ZTNS), 2021,” a majority of the ZTNS solutions offer basic capabilities to secure user access to applications and information irrespective of the location, time, and nature of the device used. The solutions offer comprehensive capabilities including principle of least privilege, continuous adaptive authentication, granular and contextual access control, consistent meaningful policies, application-level access, and dark network defense. However, the breadth and depth of functionalities may differ between different vendors’ offerings. Driven by the increasing competition and emergence of a variety of vendors with different technological strengths, ZTNS vendors are increasingly looking at improving their product and market strategy and overall technology value proposition to remain competitive. The primary differentiators to evaluate ZTNS solutions include advanced security features, sophistication of technology platform, wide application and user support, integration and interoperability, ability to coexist with VPN, and such others.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Safe-T Named as a 2021 Emerging Leader in the Zero Trust Network Security (ZTNS) Market by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions Herzliya, Israel, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, today announced that Quadrant Knowledge Solutions has named Safe-T as a 2021 emerging …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Meeting between President Cortizo Cohen and Mauricio Ramos, CEO of Millicom, strengthens Tigo's ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site For Community Solar Program; 25 Year Model ...
Fusion Fuel Announces HEVO Ammonia Morocco Project, Aims to Produce 183,000 Tons of Green Ammonia ...
Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Kotierungsreglement (Artikel 53): GAM Holding AG – Update zum Halbjahresergebnis 2021
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Signs Letters of Intent for Two ...
LeasePlan and Arrival sign partnership to bring revolutionary electric vans to European cities
Revamped King of Hemp Website Goes Live, Online Store Ready for Orders
Greene Concepts Experiences Rise in the Total Number of Amazon Fulfillment Centers While ...
RICOH360 Tours Releases AI Virtual Staging
L Brands Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
DIRTT Announces Appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board